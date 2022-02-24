EXCLUSIVE ‘Bullet Train’: Brad Pitt Announces a New Way to Travel and Invites You to Climb aboard on March 2 – Movie News

The action film directed by David Leitch has a great cast of actors, including Logan Lerman and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Brad Pitt returns to the big screen after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Once upon a time in… Hollywood. On this occasion, the well-known performer returns with the action film Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch. The action film boasts a stellar cast, but before you see the first images of this project, we have a sneak peek at EXCLUSIVE what to teach you Specifically, a video in which Pitt heralds a new way to travel and invites you to come aboard on March 2.

The advance that we show you on these lines seems to talk about the main train of this movie, one in which a group of assassins travel with a common goal. Although everything is calm at first, the final seconds of the video hint that things are not what they seem and Pitt can be seen sitting in one of the cars with the face full of wounds and blood. What mystery hides this announcement? It seems that until March 2 we will not know more. The voice over ‘off’ says the following:

Imagine a new way to travel. Quiet, comfortable, fast. Traveling doesn’t have to be hectic. Join us for a truly unforgettable experience. Come aboard on March 2

Bullet Train It is based on the Japanese novel Mary Beetle written by Kōtarō Isaka. The story takes place on a high-speed train with few stops that runs from Tokyo to Morioka. On board it is five assassins, all with an individual mission. However, everything gets complicated when they discover that they have the same objective: to end the life of one of the passengers.

Along with Pitt, the cast is completed by: Sandra Bullock (Blindly), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tenet), Joey King (My first kiss), Brian TyreeHenry (Godzilla vs. kong), Logan Lerman (hunters), Michael Shannon (daggers in the back), Masi Oka (Heroes), Zazie Beetz (joker) and singer Bad Bunny. Zak Olkewicz is writing the script, with Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua serving as producers.

The premise seems promise a lot of action and the cast is impeccablebut, at the moment, more details about Bullet Train. We don’t even know which characters each of the actors are going to play. What is clear is that Leitch’s film will be full of intrigue and mystery, but it seems that there is little left to solve it.

