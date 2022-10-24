Exclusive clip from ‘Amsterdam’ with Christian Bale, Mike Myers and Margot Robbie

David O. Russell directs his first film in 7 years with amsterdam, a romantic epic about three friends who find themselves embroiled in one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. The film is based on facts mixed with fiction and has one of the most spectacular casts in recent Hollywoodincluding Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Mike Myers, all of them protagonists of the exclusive scene previewing today SERIES & MORE. amsterdam arrives in Spanish cinemas on October 28.

amsterdam it is a personal story for O. Russell. “Friendship and love are the foundations of the film”says the director and screenwriter. “For me, the most important thing is the friendship between these characters. The friendship between Harold Woodman and Burt Berendsen is especially important, and the friendship pact they make to take care of each other and escape death, which is later expanded to include Valerie Voze, is the mainstay of the story. Everybody would like to have these friends; friends who know the best of you to help you remember and recover the best of you.”

The development process of amsterdam it started five years ago at a dinner with Christian Bale in a restaurant. “David mixed these fictional characters with real events from American history in a story about these three friends set against the backdrop of war. The three make a pact and promise to take care of each other, no matter what. The humor comes out of people and the real situations they find themselves in,” explained Bale, also the film’s producer.

[Rumbo a los Oscar: todo lo que sabemos de ‘Babylon’, el viaje al Hollywood clásico de Damian Chazelle

En la década de los 2010, O. Russell fue un talimán en los Oscar de la Academia de Hollywood. Además de recibir nominaciones como director y guionista por The Fighter, El lado bueno de las cosas y La gran estafa americana, Christian Bale, Melissa Leo y Jennifer Lawrene tienen una estatuilla dorada en su casa gracias a sus películas. No se entiende el lanzamiento al estrellato de la protagonista de Los juegos del hambre sin sus colaboraciones con O. Russell, con el que rodó tres películas en cuatro años.

Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant y Zoe Saldana completan el galáctico reparto de Amsterdam.





Follow the topics that interest you