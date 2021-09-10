Exclusive clip of Fast & Furious 9, the new chapter of the adrenaline-pumping saga with Vin Diesel

Pop Culture in collaboration with Universal Pictures offers you one Exclusive clip of Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, new chapter of the adrenaline-fueled saga starring Vin Diesel which will arrive in Italian cinemas next August 18 and of which you can read our preview review.

The exclusive clip of Fast & Furious 9 for Pop Culture

Here is the synopsis:

No matter how fast you are, no one surpasses their past. Fast & Furious 9 is the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious saga, which has grossed more than $ 5 billion worldwide over two decades. Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop with Letty and her son, little Brian, but he knows that danger is always lurking beyond his peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team comes together to stop a world-wide conspiracy led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance pilot they’ve ever met: Dom’s renegade brother, Jakob (John Cena, star of The Suicide Squad). The action whizzes around the world: from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga sees the return of director Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the saga, when it became a global success.

MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ, TYRESE GIBSON, CHRIS “LUDACRIS” BRIDGES, NATHALIE EMMANUEL, JORDANA BREWSTER and SUNG KANG return to star in the film, with the Oscar winner HELEN MIRREN, KURT RUSSELL and the Oscar winner CHARLIZE THERON. They are joined by the much loved DON OMAR, LUCAS BLACK, SHAD “BOW WOW” MOSS and JASON TOBIN, as well as the new entries ANNA SAWAI (Ninja Assassin, the TV series Giri / Haji – Duty / Shame) as Elle, a First-rate fighter who holds an important secret, THUE ERSTED RASMUSSEN as Otto, a budding despot who works with Jakob Toretto, and Grammy-winning superstar CARDI B as Leysa, a woman linked to Dom’s past. The film also appears the king of Reggaeton, OZUNA, in a cameo role.

The director said:

We pushed our characters and their emotional arcs to the limit. I think this has always been the secret of the franchise’s phenomenal success. In the foreground will be the action, but in reality, at its core, are the characters who evolve to reach emotional peaks that no one has ever seen before.

And finally, here is the exclusive clip of Fast & Furious 9 for Pop Culture:

