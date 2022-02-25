Exclusive clip of Hive (Hive), great winner at Sundance

The drama premieres in theaters on March 4 hiveKosovar’s first film Blerta Basholli, starring Yllka Gashi, who won the award for best actress at the 66th Valladolid International Film Week (Seminci). complete the cast Çun Lajci, Aurita Agushi and Kumrije Hoxha.

The film, based on a true story, delves into the war in Kosovo through a woman who, without news of her husband, rebels against the conservatism of her surroundings to get ahead, encouraging other women along the way. We leave you with an exclusive clip of the film:

Fahrije’s husband disappeared in the Kosovo war. In addition to pain, her family is suffering the economic consequences of the war. In order to support her two children and her mother-in-law, she opens a small farming business, but in the traditional patriarchal village where she lives, her ambition and her efforts to empower herself and other women go unseen. as something positive. Fahrije struggles not only to keep her family afloat, but also against a hostile community that encourages her to fail.

On hive participates Elizabeth Moss as executive producer. For the protagonist of The Handmaid’s Tale:

hive is a moving, eloquent and unforgettable story about the will to survive and empowerment through unwavering vision. The film’s intimate portrayal of one woman’s struggle for independence leads us to understand the possibility of change, and the powerful storytelling of Blerta masterfully captures the self-determination of people around the world to overcome oppression.

Blerta Basholli notes:

I have long admired the work of Elizabeth Moss and I am honored that you have joined our project. I couldn’t be more proud and excited. Fahrije Hoti She was able to overcome adversity and build her business thanks to the support of the women in her community. have the support of Elizabeth Moss as a partner to share the story of fahrije makes my heart explode.

hive received countless awards, including three major awards in the international category of the 2021 Sundance Festival, the most important event in independent cinema: Grand Jury Award, Audience Award and Best Director Award. It was also shortlisted for the Oscar for the best international film for Kosovo, being included in the shortlist of 15 films that would compete for the coveted statuette.

This is the first film in the history of Kosovo to pass the selection for the Oscars, and it will be distributed in our country by cinemaran and Garbo Medium.