exclusive discount on Dyson V12 Slim Absolute vacuum cleaner

Also continues from Unieuro the “Manà Manà Black Friday”, the flyer that projects us to Black Friday 2021 and that allows you to take home many electronics and IT products at a reduced price. The list is very extensive and even includes a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

This is the Dyson V12 Slim Absolute Nickel, which in the purple color is available at 499 Euro, with a saving of 50 Euro compared to the 549 Euro list.

The bagless and cordless vacuum cleaner guarantees an autonomy of 60 minutes with a charging time of 3.5 hours, compared to a suction power of 150W. Home delivery and collection in the store is free, and through the product sheet it is also possible to add extra assistance lasting twelve months, starting from the end of the legal guarantee of 24 months, at 69.99 euros.

This is undoubtedly an excellent offer on one of the most interesting models in the Dyson list. The Manà Manà Black Friday 2021 by Unieuro is available both online and in stores until next November 25th, when it will presumably be replaced by the actual Black Friday Shopping flyer. As always, we recommend that you follow our Black Friday page to not miss out on any promotions.