EXCLUSIVE: “Dogecoin millionaire” did not sell any DOGE

During an interview with Benzinga, the millionaire in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Glauber Contessoto stated that he still holds every single DOGE purchased so far and shared his price prediction and new investments with the public.

What happened

Contessoto told Benzinga that his year-end target price for Dogecoin is “around 50 cents”; in addition, it has not “sold a single Dogecoin” until now and currently holds 4,206,969 DOGE, worth over $ 987,000 at the time of publication. Even though Dogecoin has dropped from its all-time highs, Contessoto is still known around the world as “The millionaire in Doge”.

According to Contessoto, Dogecoin’s branding “is its greatest asset” and, in terms of fundamentals, “it does exactly what it was created for: buying and selling things”.

Contessoto stated that he did not know the technical analysis; instead, he understands “market sentiment and pop culture changes”. His investment in Dogecoin is motivated primarily by his observation that “the economy is leaning towards greater reliance on social media trends, influencer marketing and meme-based viral media.”

According to Contessoto, Dogecoin “in the next few years will act as a bridge for all newcomers to cryptocurrencies”, also admitting that “Dogecoin took off sooner than” he expected and asked: “How big is this thing really?”

Loading... Advertisements

What has the Doge Millionaire bet on?

Speaking of his other investments, Contessoto announced that he holds about 8,500 Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), over $ 19,000 at the time of publication, and intends to start staking JOEY’s Stake Pool for a 5% return.

Looking to the future of the cryptocurrency industry, Contessoto is very excited that the mass adoption of Dogecoin is starting to take place.

“Whenever I see a new company or retailer accepting payments in Dogecoin, I have butterflies in my stomach and it’s a good feeling,” said Contessoto; according to him, “aligning with Doge is a breeze” for companies, given its “incredible and strong community, free marketing money on promotions and announcements” and its positive message “Just do good every day.”

Photo: Executium via Unsplash