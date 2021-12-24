EXCLUSIVE: Ford E-Transit and F-150 Lightning Pro towards sold out

Tuesday Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) told Benzinga it is experiencing high fleet demand for its electric commercial vehicles E-Transit And F-150 Lightning Pro and predicts that the models will sell out quickly.

What happened

The electric variant of the Ford Transit commercial van is expected to be available early next year, while deliveries of the F-150 Lightning Pro fleet model will begin in spring 2022.

Reservations for both the E-Transit and the F-150 Lightning Pro began in May of this year.

Ford previously stated that E-Transit will now go on sale at a target price of $ 43,295 and that the F-150 Lightning Pro will be priced at $ 39,974 before incentives.

The fleet vehicles will be delivered by Ford Pro, a separate division dedicated to commercial customers of all sizes.

Ford did not provide a breakdown of fleet orders, but told Benzinga that it is not currently separating expectations on trade volumes from total numbers.

As previously stated, Ford Pro expects annual industry sales of full-size pickups and fully electric vans in the U.S. commercial and government segments to exceed 300,000 units by 2030.

Ford, a company based in Dearborn, Michigan, said earlier this month that the F-150 Lightning had nearly 200,000 bookings and that the order counter is expected to open soon; in September, the automaker revealed that it had secured 24,000 bookings for its pickup truck.

Ford expects to increase production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup next year by building 15,000 F-150s after the pickup’s spring launch, 55,000 units in 2023 and eventually reaching 80,000 units in 2024.

In November, Ford said production of the E-Transit would begin before the end of the year.

Because it is important

Ford expects the popularity of its best-selling and most profitable full-size pickup, the F-150, and Transit commercial vans to extend to electric variants and allow the company to compete with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), the leader in the electric vehicle market.

To put it in perspective, the F-150 alone contributed more than 27% to Ford’s total production in 2020, and the Transit contributed 7% to the production share of the commercial vans, according to company data.

Farley told investors in May this year that the automaker intends to electrify its most iconic models, reconfirming its intention to start a self-driving business by next year.

Price movement

Ford shares closed roughly 1% higher at $ 19.6 on Tuesday.