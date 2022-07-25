EXCLUSIVE| Genesis Rodríguez revealed the key to his success in theaters

The Cuban-Venezuelan actress Génesis Rodríguez shared with our host TV, Willy Martín, a funny anecdote about his casting for a comedy movie and all his way from soap operas to the big screen.

Although he admits that it was difficult to audition, he shared that part of the success of his career was due to joining a young team and perseverance.

In this way, he told about the fascination and love of his father José Luis Rodríguez, El Puma.

«I left, I did not think much if someone had told me that it was very difficult (…) I always dreamed of the big screen, since I was little, just like my father (…) I owe my love of cinema and art to him,” he stressed.

From soap operas to Hollywood

Rodríguez emphasized that his arrival in Hollywood was not easy, but he understood that he had to start from scratch to succeed.

«I knew that no one was going to care that it came from soap operas, that really has no value there, you have to start from scratch, with small roles as waitress number two (…) I met with some young agents who had that energy and hunger to succeed. I hung out with the right people.” accurate.

Auditions

At the same time, he stressed that he had not had as much experience with casting and was surprised at how complicated it was, until he was at the audition for Auntroch, where he got the role, and then he continued until in La Casa de mi padre and other productions. plus.

With the latter, he indicated that “I did not know I was doing a comedy” because I saw it as a drama.

In addition to this, Rodríguez detailed his feelings towards the performance where he called it honest.

After more than 10 years in Hollywood and remembering his activities in action movies, he maintained that he loved these formats.

«For me I love it, because I, Genesis, am not coordinated at all, but when I put on the mask of a character I become another person (…) Much worse training is fun, I cannot be luckier because I learn a lot of things », he commented

«I love working, because it is where I find myself and I am happiest»

Fun at The Umbrella Academy

Rodríguez, who plays Slone in the famous Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, admitted to being impressed with his character and the product worldwide.

“About six years ago I began to see the streaming business that was much higher than movies (…) Streaming has completely changed the business,” he said.

Regarding the action scenes, he mentioned his fun in every scene he shot.

Will there be a 4th season? At this point, the actress hinted at the possibility of a new installment of The Umbrella Academy, but it has not yet been confirmed.

On the other hand, Rodríguez stressed that he has left a Venezuelan mark among his fellow Venezuelans, after he invited them to a breakfast with arepas.