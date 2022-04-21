EXCLUSIVE: How to Raise Capital to Finance Your Cannabis Business

Although there are stereotypes that paint venture capitalists as willing to break everything, those who target cannabis are helping to fulfill dreams of entrepreneurs.

Despite having a bad reputation, they can be constructive financial partners from time to time, he says. Emily Paxhiafounding partner and manager of Poseidon Investment Managementthe first cannabis investment fund.

Related content: Jay-Z, Poseidon and Headline Raise $19M for Cannabis Technological Company

Paxhia moderated a panel that brought together industry experts, during the Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conferenceon April 20 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.

Don’t settle for investors

Karson Humistonfounder and CEO of the cannabis contracting platform Vangstemphasized how important it is to have a Good personal relationship with business partners.

“It’s really like a marriage,” he said, adding that “you’ll be spending a lot of time and ups and downs with your partners as you build a business.”

Humiston said company founders should ask themselves what they look for in equity partners, and then go out and find them.

Vangst kicked off 2022 by securing $19 million through a Series B financing round, led by Level One Fund.

Engaging a wide range of investors is “part of our secret sauce,” said Humiston, one of the space’s longtime female leaders.

“There is no shame” in leaning on investors and advisers for advice, Karson added. “Knowing what you don’t know is important” for business founders.

Raise enough capital to fuel growth

Luke Andersonco-founder of canona cannabis-infused beverage company, said companies must have be careful when raising money from people to fuel the growth of your brand and attract capital.

Related content: 5 Tips Every Cannabis Dispensary Should Keep in Mind to Succeed

“If someone you want to work with offers you more capital, take it,” he said.

Given the unpredictable nature of the cannabis industry, it is crucial to have a reliable partner to step in and provide support in difficult times. Being transparent builds trust between partners, which facilitates the ability to resolve problems, Anderson explained.

canon recently confirmed a $27 million Series A funding round, coming from new institutional investors, plus old investors (such as Imaginary Ventures) and a list of famous new investors, including Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine, Zoey Deutch, Jordan Cooper, Sara Foster and Rosario Dawson.

However, saving resources and not leaning toward growth at all costs is vital, Anderson continued.

growth is not everything

“Growth can be overstated and it’s not cheap,” Anderson said, adding, “Your ability to choose good income versus bad income is the most important step in these last few years.”

The CEO of wurka cannabis-focused human capital management company, scott kenyonsaid what was once bad income could turn into good income over time.

Related Content: Exclusive: President of Viridian Capital Discusses Mergers and Acquisitions in Cannabis, Trends and SPAC Opportunities

“It’s okay to stop doing one thing for a while and then come back when you or your organization is ready,” he added.

wurk raised an $11 million funding round in 2019. Last year it closed a $3.5 million Series AA funding round that was fully funded with oversubscribing.

Commenting on the quest for outside revenue, Kenyon said it’s necessary to get the fundamentals of the company under control.

“You are not going to score a goal if you are not willing to miss. So don’t be afraid,” Kenyon concluded.

Via Benzinga, translated by El Planteo.

Photo by Michele Henderson via Unsplash