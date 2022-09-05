Exclusive, interview of Michelle Rodríguez the Hollywood actress only by Red Uno Play

Charging…

The famous Hollywood actress arrived in Bolivia last August and toured various places considered sacred, such as the Kalasasaya temple, the Puerta del Sol and other tourist spaces offered by the archaeological ruins of Tiwanaku, in the department of Peace.

As he stated, what most caught his attention on this visit is the landscape of Lake Titicaca and its surroundings, he even said that it would be a dream to be able to live in the place.

But within this visit, The actress was amazed not only by the heritage sites of Bolivia, but also by its people and the rich experience of Bolivian culturewas also telling Red Uno the different aspects of his visit to the country.

This Sunday, September 4, starting at 6:00 p.m., we present you with a collection of content in a dialogue with the artist, Jessica Kuljis and Sergio Magaña, in the first episode of two short chapters in which a spiritual coincidence between the participants, only by Red Uno Play.

The American actress in The Fast and the Furious saga plays Letty Ortiz. Following her first starring role in the independent film Girlfight in 2000, she is known for her roles in such Hollywood hits as Blue Crush, Resident Evil and Resident Evil: Retribution, SWAT, Avatar, Machete and Alita: Battle Angel. . As well as for her role as Ana Lucía Cortez in the television series Lost.