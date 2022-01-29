EXCLUSIVE Jacobelli: “Gosens super shot, Inter can overcome Liverpool. And Inzaghi … “

Xavier Jacobelli, director of Tuttosport, commented on Inter’s moves as follows: “One of the strongest left-wielders in circulation”

With regard to the passage of Robin Gosens to the Nerazzurri, and the situation of Inter in general, the editorial staff of FcInter1908.it interviewed Xavier Jacobelli, director of Tuttosport exclusively.

How do you comment on Inter’s acquisition of Gosens?

“Purchase fits perfectly, a shot worthy of the reputation of Marotta. We are talking about a footballer who, in the Bergamo years, attracted the spotlight on himself. Nationally and internationally “.

Do you see correlations also with Perisic, which is now close to expiration?

“Absolutely yes. Gosens is above all a blow for the present, but also for the future, in view of the post-Perisic ”.

How do you define it in Inzaghi’s tactical chessboard?

“Inzaghi has a flexible exterior at his disposal, which is also effective from the construction point of view. It is no coincidence that he was the most prolific winger from the point of view of the whole championship ”.

Were you surprised by the speed with which the negotiation was concluded?

“Absolutely not, Inter and Atalanta are on very good terms. They’ve been doing business for some time. Just think of Bastoni, or – going back again – to Gagliardini ”.

Is Atalanta in any way weakened?

“No, in my opinion not even that much. Gasperini can count on Pezzella, Hateboer and Maehle. And then he greatly influenced Gosens’ desire to marry the Nerazzurri cause “.

Are Juve stronger with Vlahovic or Inter with Gosens?

“They are two completely different purchases. Juve made a forced shot: buying a center forward was a must. The bianconeri have scored just 34 league goals. Inter have perfected themselves, looking above all to the future, taking one of the strongest left-winger in circulation at a great price “.

Do Inter also have chances in the Champions League?

“Absolutely yes, Inter have all the credentials to be able to overcome Liverpool. Great merits must be given to Simone Inzaghi: with him Inter are stronger and more united. His greatest skill was having used and valued practically every single player. The Nerazzurri are clearly the favorites for the Scudetto and the Italian Cup ”.

In this sense, will the derby against Milan after the break be decisive?

“Highly likely. Just like last year, more or less around the same time ”.