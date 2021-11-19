Exclusive: Julian Alvarez, Juventus in Argentina for three games. The scenarios

Julian Alvarez, simply the other nascent of the River Plate. Born in 2000, he will turn 22 on January 31st, his contract (at the moment there are no news for the renewal) will expire in December 2022. The brawl has started for at least a month, the news is that the Juve it is expected in Argentina (perhaps it already is…) with an emissary. River’s next three matches against Atletico Platense, Racing Avellaneda and Rosario Central are in the sights and will be fundamental steps.

At the end of these evaluations, Juve could also enter into the order of ideas to pay the clause which – let’s remember – is 25 million dollars (about 20 million euros) plus 24 percent of taxes which bring the figure to about 25. million euros. Alvarez is depopulating, he scores in every way, he is a very atypical first striker, he looks quite like Lautaro Martinez. And this on paper would suggest that Juve, having Dybala and Kaio Jorge, may have some more perplexities. But the talent is enormous, which is why the Juventus club will follow him with great attention: everything is possible, it being understood that a physically structured first striker should always be taken (remember that Morata’s bis loan will expire in June).

But Alvarez is a separate story, Juve has already organized itself within a tussle that has been going on for some time: in Italy Fiorentina likes it (Burdisso guarantees) who have taken a few steps, Milan has only observed for now, Shakhtar has done much more by coming out into the open, for sure there are other suitors. Juve will also study him live in Argentina.

Photo: personal Twitter