EXCLUSIVE: Millionaire in Dogecoin criticizes Shiba Inu

Glauber Contessoto, known to many as the “millionaire in Dogecoin“, Stated to predict that the price of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) “will drop massively” and that digital currency cannot compete with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), especially considering that the latter is a currency.

What happened

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Contessoto said he does not see Shiba Inu as a coin, as it is “still a token that is built on the blockchain of another coin”, referring to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH); Contessoto said that it is for this reason that SHIB is plagued by high fees and slow transactions, aspects that the Ethereum community often complains about.

Also, earlier this month Contessoto told Benzinga that he hadn’t sold a single Dogecoin and discussed bets made on other cryptocurrencies after making his fortune with DOGE.

Contessoto also pointed out that when Vitalik Buterin – the co-founder of Ethereum – had benefited from 50% of the total Shiba Inu offer, liquidated them and never spoke about the coin again; on the contrary, in the past Buterin bought DOGE coins with his own money and supports meme cryptocurrency. Buterin is also part of the Dogecoin Foundation, which was recreated earlier this year.

Contessoto acknowledged that Shiba Inu runs a decentralized exchange, is involved in the non-fungible token sector and has other “jokes and jokes”.

However, he believes Dogecoin’s simplicity is an advantage, as this crypto tries to function simply as a digital currency, without the more advanced features; the millionaire in Dogecoin stated that “Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has become so precious and sought after that it is now considered a store of value, just like gold “, so” no one wants to spend it on everyday purchases “. Contessoto considers that, since Dogecoin is worth much less, it is much more suitable for becoming “the digital dollar”.

In terms of brand strength, Contessoto further criticized Shiba Inu, stating that “if I had to make a comparison between Dogecoin and Shib in terms of mass appeal, market recognition and brand value, I would say Dogecoin is like Pokémon and Shib are like Digimon ”.

Despite all this, the well-known millionaire in Dogecoin predicts that Shiba Inu will be successful, but that he will never beat DOGE since “this is the first of its kind as the first and original meme coin ever created”; Contessoto went so far as to say that “no other meme coin has the chance to beat Dogecoin in the cryptocurrency market” and that “there can be only one leader in the meme coin sector, just as there can be only one Coca-Cola, only one McDonald’s and one Apple “.

Looking at future prices, Contessoto noted that “SHIB is doing its run and the price is very high”, believing that “this is not sustainable” and that “in the coming weeks the price will drop massively”.

Photo: Executium via Unsplash