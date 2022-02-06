EXCLUSIVE MN – Boldi: “I lived the derby with emotion, trust in this Milan. Giroud was decisive”

Massimo Boldi, actor and historic Milan fan, spoke exclusively to the microphones of MilanNews.it after the victory obtained by Milan in the derby against Inter. Here are the questions and answers:





Mr. Boldi, how did you experience this derby? Did you expect a similar test from Milan?





“I lived the derby with a lot of emotion. AC Milan’s first half was very difficult, in the second half we organized ourselves and completed the comeback with a victory that I think we absolutely deserved. “





The first place is only a point away even if Inter have to recover a game, can this victory be a turning point of the season?





“As a Milan fan I hope that he will always win. I think this victory could be a turning point for Milan’s season. We are very close to Inter now, even if we have one more day. If Inter even made a half misstep we could get back to the top of the table ”.





What do you think of Giroud’s match?





“I’m happy with Giroud’s performance, who was decisive with this brace in the derby. Personally, I have always appreciated and supported him even though I missed Ibrahimovic very much last night. Had he been there, I think we could have scored three goals. I think he can live with Giroud, they make a really good couple in attack ”.





Can this Milan become really great like many other teams from the glorious Rossoneri past?





“I have many memories if I think back to Milan in the past years. Berlusconi’s AC Milan has been a fabulous AC Milan for many years. Now everything is different, Milan has changed just as the world and football have changed. I think we need to trust this club, Pioli and these players and consequently believe in them ”.