EXCLUSIVE MN – Cattaneo: “Pioli has matured, the victory against Napoli has given Milan strength. Kalulu? Exceptional performance”

MilanNews.it

© photo by www.imagephotoagency.it

Marco Catteneo, journalist of DAZN, spoke exclusively to the microphones of MilanNews.it. Here are the questions and answers:

Marco, what does Milan’s victory at Napoli represent from a Scudetto perspective?

“Surely the victory obtained against Napoli gave Milan more strength and awareness. It was one of those games in which points counted more, a fundamental watershed because if Milan hadn’t won after the draws against Salernitana and Udinese it would have been difficult to imagine a fight to the last for the title. For Milan, the standings are smiling, the others feel more pressure “.

Do you think the definitive consecration for Stefano Pioli has arrived?

“Pioli has always harvested the fruits, matured and became even more modern. He is a coach who has studied and who always puts something new in his ideas of him. From the point of view of communication he has always been excellent, he has also handled humanly difficult situations. We often judge a manager based on the trophies obtained, in reality you can also win by not lifting a cup. He has already achieved this type of victory in the course of his career ”.

How long will Ibrahimovic need in this last part of the season?

“Ibrahimovic in the next matches will be decisive. For a long time in my opinion it was Milan’s cake, now it’s the icing. He was fundamental for the Rossoneri’s rebirth, not only for what he did on the pitch but also for how he dragged the entire locker room. The younger kids needed a point of reference like that. Now even if he enters in the seventieth minute he terrifies the opposing defenses and can solve complicated games. I no longer see a Milan built around him but he can still make a difference “.

And Giroud?

“Giroud is not a player with twenty goals of the season, so far he has scored eight goals in the league but has not had an extraordinary continuity in scoring. However, he is a player who serves for the offensive department. Scoring heavy and decisive goals is a virtue that few have. He is capable of this, he scored against Napoli on Sunday evening but also decided with a brace in a derby that could have awarded the Scudetto to Inter. “

Kalulu is growing a lot, did you expect a similar performance against Napoli from him?

“Kalulu is a class of 2000 who knows how to do many things well. He is having an exceptional performance for what was his evaluation of him and for what he seemed to be able to give when he arrived at Milan. He actually played important games on extraordinary levels. He arrived as a right-back but he is also playing the central defender, a role that is probably consecrating him. If he played in another team he would probably have the eyes of half of Europe on him ”.

How does a young prospect like Rafael Leao need to improve?

“Leao is the top player of Milan. He just needs to be a little more concrete in front of goal but the growth of the last twelve months is evident. He also proved it at Maradona against Napoli “.

Tonali has become one of the pillars of Milan, what does he represent for this team?

“For Tonali crazy, he is the player who most embodies the sense of belonging to this team, he gives continuity to that line of Italians who arrived young and then became strong that also characterized Milan under the Berlusconi management. In my opinion, one thing that can be perceived on the pitch is also his leadership, despite his young age he is already recognized as a leader and a player to cling to ”.

How can the world of sport raise public awareness of the Ukraine issue further?

“The world of football must talk, show itself, perform, use every possible channel to convey all the messages of peace possible. The power and strength of sports personalities have grown tremendously in recent years. In my opinion we must try to support this country in all ways. The more we can make our voices heard, the more we can really help the population “.