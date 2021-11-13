EXCLUSIVE MN – De Santis: “Julian Alvarez is the cover man of the South American market. Milan? Useful profile, whoever buys him makes a bargain”

To talk about Julian Alvarez, Argentine forward of River Plate, the editorial staff of MilanNews.it exclusively contacted the market agent Lorenzo De Santis. The 2000 class is observed by many clubs in Italy and in Europe, including Milan, always attentive to market opportunities.

Julian Alvarez is certainly the Argentine talent at this most interesting moment. Tell us about him. “Julian Alavrez is, at the moment, the cover man not only of the Argentine market, but of the South American one. We are talking about a class of 2000 with good experience: he made his debut in December 2018, three years ago, in the final against Boca. player, despite his age, has already won the Copa Libertadores, a Copa Argentina, a Copa Sudamericana and a Recopa, so he already has a good experience. Julian is updating his numbers every game; he often scores goals, in fact he has some made 4 against the Patronato and scored 15 goals in 16 games. He is a player who is also very easy to find the assist “.

There are many clubs, in Italy and in Europe, to observe him, including AC Milan. Are you ready for the Italian championship? “He is a player with a European profile: for his ability to combine technique, speed and the ability to play with the team he is a profile suitable for doing very well in Europe. Like all players who come from outside, a period of acclimatization is to be put in the budget, like Lauto and Oshimen in their first year. The Italian championship takes time to adapt. “

Could it be an ideal profile for AC Milan? “For Milan it could be a very useful profile, also with a view to renewing the strikers department, given that Ibrahimovic and Giroud are a little older with age. Milan, always attentive to opportunities and market opportunities, he could step forward and close the deal. I’m talking about opportunity because he’s a player who costs 20 million euros for a clause, let’s add the taxes at 24%, that’s about 25 million if one wants to pay the clause in full. Then one can negotiate, break the payment into several parts, but in any case he is a player who, at these figures and with these numbers, is a bargain for those who buy him. Fiorentina would also have a great benefit from a player who could make the second striker and who plays more closer to the area the better “.

However, River would need to sell to raise cash. “River, like all the other Argentine clubs, is gripped by a crisis that has been going on for many years and putting fresh money in the coffers becomes a very pressing necessity. The last few years have been marked by Gallardo, in my opinion the best and most European coach in all of South America. It seems that he may leave River because he considers his cycle ended and wants to try a new experience, perhaps in Europe. gallarditos, the youngsters launched by Gallardo could be on the launching pad for other destinations and, today, Julia Alvarez’s is the most popular name. River hopes to sell him in the summer, in June, because he is a fundamental player. ”

Interview by Gianluigi Torre