EXCLUSIVE MN – E. Rossi: “Messias no longer wanted to dream. Now it will be Milan’s surprise”

Ezio Rossi, current coach of Varese, is the coach who was the first to believe in Junior Messias when he trod the UISP camps and … to allow him, indirectly, what happened on Wednesday evening at the “Wanda Metropolitano”. The editorial staff of MilanNews.it he joined him in the aftermath of the Champions League victory, to test his emotions and ask him for an opinion on the present and future of the Brazilian number 30 with an exclusive interview.

What emotion did you feel at Messias’ goal against Atlético?

“I didn’t see the game because I was at a team dinner with Varese. I received the notification of his goal and I immediately called my wife, saying: ‘Who knows where it would be if I hadn’t gone to see the game that evening … ‘. It is the destiny of life: a door opened for him, which he then exploited well with his football and human qualities. But if my friend Roberto Arena hadn’t convinced me to go and see that match against political refugees at 10 pm … probably the story of Messias would have been different. “

Dreaming costs nothing, but dreaming of a goal in the Champions League starting from the UISP was rather complicated …

“The problem was one: Messias no longer wanted to dream. I only take credit for having convinced him to pursue a dream. He, at that moment in his life, no longer wanted to risk playing football; he wanted to keep the job he had, because the salary of the amateurs does not give guarantees. We had a coffee together and he told me that he no longer believed it, that he no longer wanted to play football due to a series of disappointments, including that of not being able to play for lack of a residence permit. I am stubborn and when I went to the Casale, I managed to convince him “.

Pioli said, however, that the Messias story is only at the beginning.

“Pioli is right. Every step that Messias has taken in his career I just sent him a message that says: ‘The hardest day will be next’. He has human qualities, willpower, he is a special boy; with his legs arrived at Milan. When Milan bought him everyone was skeptical – as they were when I took him from UISP to Casale, as well as from Gozzano to Crotone – but now he only needs one step: to do well with Milan to get to the Brazil shirt. Given what he has done and the person he is, I think it will still be a surprise even at the levels in which Milan plays. “

In what tactical position do you see him in Pioli’s Milan?

“I believe that Pioli has a lot of faith in Messias; he has been available for three games and has always entered. In training he will be demonstrating to the coach that he can stay in Milan. Now Pioli will be spoiled for choice on the trocar.”

Did you hear it on the phone?

“In the last seven years I have only heard him once, but at each step I wrote him that the most difficult day would always be the next. I train, but I have never won a Scudetto: here, Messias is my Scudetto. All the boys I have in the squad now dream of reaching Milan or at certain levels, but Messias no: he no longer wanted to dream. Now he scores in the Champions League: what a story! “.

Do you dream too: where do you see Messias in the near future?

“He misses the Brazilian national step. He has overtaken all the others. He’ll get there if he does very well with Milan.”