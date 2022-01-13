EXCLUSIVE MN – Hirst (The Times): “Bailly heart of a lion, but he has two flaws. Once I saw him get injured in a friendly …”

After the serious injury suffered by Simon Kjaer now more than a month ago, it is no mystery that during this transfer window Milan is looking for a new central defender. Although many names are proposed and combined with the Rossoneri, to date there is still no clear plan by the management on how to move, and that is why various options are being explored, including possible loans and possible outright deals.

One of the names approached most insistently by the Rossoneri in the last few hours is that of Eric Bailly of Manchester United. To talk about the Ivorian power plant class of ’94, the editorial staff of MilanNews.it contacted exclusively Paul Hirst, journalist of the Times Sport which deals with the two Manchester teams.

What kind of defender is Eric Bailly? “He is a very combative central, just the kind of player that José Mourinho likes. And in fact it was the Portuguese manager who wanted to buy Bailly in 2016, even though he had only played a full season with Villarreal. He is a generous defender and courageous, a lion-hearted, who gives everything on the pitch. Among his strengths there is certainly his rhythm, his skill in the air and his great commitment. Unfortunately, he has two obvious defects: he has an impressive injury history and Sometimes it happens that he totally loses his concentration during games.

How has your career at Manchester United been so far? “He came with great expectations, but at United they knew they hadn’t bought a full-blown player, and that therefore there would be a need to nurture his talent. A friend told me that Bailly, in his first training with the Red Devils , he was literally everywhere and had great enthusiasm when facing his teammates. There United realized that they needed to be heavily scorned. Honestly, however, he played well in his first season at Old Trafford, making 25 Premier League appearances. Bailly also was fundamental for the team’s triumphs in the Europa League, even if he missed the final due to disqualification, and in the Carabao Cup. “

Is your injury history so worrying? “During his time at United Bailly suffered 13 different injuries, which is why in five and a half seasons he only played 113 times for the club. By comparison, Harry Maguire, who arrived in 2019, already has 127 appearances for the Reds. Devils: This shows how the growth of the Ivorian has been hampered by his physical problems, which is a shame, because as far as he has been shown he can be said to be a good defender. United fans respect him because he gives his best in every game. I remember seeing him get hurt in a pre-season match against Tottenham, in Shanghai in 2019. It was just a Bailly situation. It was just a friendly, yet he launched into a shot from Son to keep him from going into goal. even though the linesman had already raised his flag to signal the offside. He blocked the shot, but sprained his leg and was taken away on a stretcher: he needed knee surgery and was re stay out for six months. “

If so, are Manchester United willing to let him go on loan or would they prefer a permanent transfer? “Ralf Rangnick said he will not hinder anyone if a player wants to leave the team, so if Bailly wants to leave he can. Manchester would probably let him go outright too, but he still has a two and a half year contract – plus a ‘option for the club to unilaterally extend for another year – and then United will want a hefty sum for him. It is my guess, but I imagine they could ask for something around 15 million pounds (about 18 million euros, ed) “.

by Manuel Del Vecchio.