EXCLUSIVE MN – Mastroianni: “De Vrij is still looking for Giroud, there is no foul on Sanchez. Maignan? On Calhanoglu we have reached madness. Brahim …”

On the occasion of Milan’s success in the derby against Inter, the editorial staff of MilanNews.it contacted exclusively Guglielmo Mastroianni, journalist and correspondent for Mediaset, but also a great Rossoneri fan. These are his words to our questions:





Let’s start with the end of this game. What were the emotions at the triple whistle of Guide? “I couldn’t wait for the derby to end, I spent the last 10 minutes preparing the tweet which I then did (laughs, ed). We did a crazy thing to them in front of their subscribers. A derby in which we lost, there ‘we overturned, the decisive players were Brahim Diaz and Maignan, those who replaced the two players who went away to zero, a brace from Giroud who, according to them, was a boiled old man, winning the game in this way … I would not have thought it even in my darkest dreams. I had approached this derby in a very secular way, I was very worried: we were not well and they were full.





Despite the absences, Milan took the derby home … “Maybe they’ll make you believe that Correa’s absence decided the game, but we played without the central central pair, we didn’t have Ibra, Rebic, who is the player who allows you to change pace during the game. , remembering what Rebic was at the beginning of the season, and we were in a red cross situation. That we could go under I had taken into account, I feared the embarkation, but we even won it with character. It is true that in the first half we didn’t understand much, but in the second half they disappeared from the pitch and collapsed. Milan, despite the emergency situation, garrisoned their half of the pitch. Yesterday’s game, played a group ago, ended 5-0: they would not have crossed the half-court. If you make a comparison between Inter now, which is at its peak, and Milan now, which is at its lowest, you are doing an intellectually dishonest operation. If you have to compare the two teams , you have to do it in their maximum; that Milan that overturns the p artita at Anfield, who planes Lazio and who planes Atletico Madrid for half an hour is Milan at its best. The Rossoneri have not been able to play with the eleven type since last season’s first leg with Napoli.





Did the second half show the true potential of this team? Milan have a strong team, albeit with a project in an embryonic state, but they have all the characteristics to be respected and to be afraid of. Since Giroud’s 1-1 they haven’t shot on goal, and the first thing I thought was: “Oh my, what we did to him”, for them it was a psychodrama. Milan have the players, it’s not true that they don’t. Yesterday’s game was decisive not from the last arrived: let’s see what Giroud won. What are we talking about? We had the misfortune that two key players for us, at the least opportune moment, took Covid. Brahim yesterday showed the things of the beginning of the season, because he is one of those who suffered the most from the stop due to Covid. The real problem is that we have a shrimp policy: we recover three and we lose four and we can’t go on with this problem here “.





After 20 years – the last time with Comandini – a number 9 scores a brace in the derby. Which goal impressed you the most? “Aesthetically, the second goal is soiled by Handanovic’s duck, if the ball had gone directly into the goal it would have been even more beautiful. That movement he makes in the area, with his back to the goal, turning with his heel and with De Vrij still looking for him. – by the way, call Pinetina to find out if De Vrij has arrived or is still in the penalty area looking for him – it’s crazy stuff. The first goal, on the other hand, is the perfect paradigm of the match he had made up to that moment there . Up to that moment Giroud had played exactly that kind of game: he was banging, playing with his back to the goal, he sacrificed himself a lot, he took a lot of balls on Maignan’s raises … for this reason the first goal is the perfect representation of what was Olivier Giroud’s match. The second goal is the demonstration of what a player like Giroud can do in the penalty area. Spectacular goal “.





There has been a long controversy on social media for a probable foul by Giroud on Sanchez on Milan’s first goal. What do you think? “We have to make a previous step, go to the first minute of play. There is an identical situation with regard to the Milan players, who undergo the same type of intervention. Giroud’s intervention was more striking for the simple reason that, in the case of Giroud, the difference between the two contenders is about thirty kg. Sanchez crashing into Giroud is like a Smart crashing into a truck. From the first minute, Guida, this type of intervention has never whistled them . Second consideration: you have to look at the reaction that the Inter players had on the pitch. Brozovic takes it out on Sanchez, but none of the players on the pitch complained, but I take a step back. When the Serra episode happens against Milan, the players had that kind of reaction because on the pitch they realized the good faith of the referee, because the ones who understand first how the referee is refereeing are the players. is none player protesting. Sanchez himself gets up without saying a word. This made me think that the guideline was what they had considered credible. Third and final consideration: it is Giroud who goes on the ball and takes the ball away. The two then clash, but the Frenchman is clearly ahead of Sanchez. There, the phallus, I do not even see it by making an effort. What does this mean? Wasn’t that foul? I do not know! Wasn’t that foul? Boh! In those situations the referee can blow the whistle or not, but having maintained the same referee meter throughout the game, the decision is correct. “

Bad performance by Kessiè. Did you expect a better performance and also as a leader? “Kessie’s problem is that he had just returned from the Africa Cup, with three training sessions in his legs, in a psychologically delicate moment and with the prospect of leaving at the end of the season most likely. A player in his situation I would not put him in the center. of a tactical project in a game as important as yesterday’s. I wouldn’t have made that choice, but Pioli still has the players cash.





Also not to be underestimated is the absence of a player like Tomori. “He is the fastest player we have in the squad. If you take such a fast player off the field it is evident that a series of technical and tactical operations that you do during the game, you do them because you know that Tomori is behind him, who is in able to recover several meters in case the team were unbalanced. Obviously without Tomori and without Kjaer, Pioli thought that by proposing a Bennacer-Tonali-Kessie triangle, it could be more peaceful. The effect was that we played in 10, because Kessiè never found the position, he never understood precisely what kind of work he had to do and we paid for this thing. I believe that Pioli’s idea was to put Kessie to break Brozovic’s game, the problem is that Kessie in that position never managed to get into the game and consequently Brozovic did what he wanted. At some point I expect him to retreat with the entry of Diaz and remove Bennacer, but it would have been wrong for because Bennacer is one of the few personality players who has this team and taking him off was suicidal; Tonali you could not take it off because up until that moment he was one of the best in the field along with Maignan and therefore he tried to play the Diaz card. I was convinced that at a certain point he would have removed Tonali from the field and would have tried a 4-4-2 with Leao wide and in front with Giroud and Lazetic “.





As you said, Maignan was among the best in the field. “Oh my! First consideration: last night I heard about Milan lucky … I would understand if Inter had shot on goal five times, Maignan had made a save, two more shots had grazed the post and two more shots had taken post and crossbar, but if you finish the first half with only 1-0 lead and on the other side you have a goalkeeper who is a monster, it is not Milan who are lucky, but Milan who are strong. If you finish match 3 -0 because you have Messi, Haaland or Lewandoski in front of you who give you the hat-trick you don’t talk about luck, you talk about strong players. The saves of a goalkeeper, in this case, are the goals of a striker. Milan were not lucky to close the first half behind by a goal, but he was strong in limiting the first half to 1-0, which was a psychodrama. Maignan is one of Milan’s strengths and it is right to start doing this kind of reasoning. this … I’m fascinated by Mike. “





By the way, what idea did you have about the French goalkeeper? “He is a goalkeeper who has a great presence on the pitch, as well as being objectively monstrous between the posts, but he has an extraordinary presence, not to mention the precision he has with his feet. If Giroud has taken all those balls he has certainly been good, but Maignan was equally good, who is a goalkeeper who puts the ball on your head. I remember that in one of Mike’s first games I wrote a tweet saying: “Well, this Maignan seems like a very good midfielder.” ago on Calhanoglu is a hallucinating stuff, even trying to dribble two with the heel. There we are in total madness because if you lose the ball you are finished, but still has the personality to look for that type of intervention, that type of exit and of takle on the forward launched attacker, blocking the offensive action and returning to goal to make the parade: for me it is a gift from God, and I would never have believed I would not miss Donnarumma “.





Can it be said that Maignan has brought something different tactically? “Milan attack with him in 11. He is so good with his feet that he is almost never pressed by his opponents, because they know that he knows how to do it with his feet and therefore they do not press him. He, with his feet, always does the thing While last night we saw Giroud go on Handanovic every time he took the ball with his feet, on Maignan, on the other hand, they never went, because they know it would mean losing time on pressing. This leads you to have a central defensive in more able to set the action. There was a video that was shot related to the match with Juve, with Maignan driving from his door the barrier of the Milan players to annoy the black and white one, and this makes you understand how involved he is in the match “.





An important entrance was also that of Brahim Diaz. “He is the player that most of all we are missing. In his role you have two options: either you fool, or you make a difference. This is the role of the attacking midfielder. Brahim is what is missing, because he is the one who gives the change. He, Theo and Leao are three players capable of breaking matches, and this is what we are missing most. Moreover, Pioli’s game cannot play the game calmly and patiently. Pioli’s Milan, to make , he has to turn a thousand with a continuous pressing in all areas of the pitch. I also point out a rising Calabria, who had a clientele, but who nevertheless made his own. I’m sorry that we lost too many players in the worst moment of the season “.





Can yesterday’s victory mean that Milan are there, are they present for the Scudetto? “We can’t say it today. They virtually feel a four-point advantage, but even last night they felt they had the victory in hand. Last night’s game can be a big dose for Milan to continue believing in it, then unfortunately that’s all. in the hands of those in front because the advantage of four points is large and to recover them you need two games. We need to see what kind of self-esteem Milan will derive from last night’s game with key players with Giroud and Diaz, and above all what kind of backlash he can have Inter on his head. Destiny, however, is in Inter’s hands. “





Interview by Gianluigi Torre