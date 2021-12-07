EXCLUSIVE MN – Pearce (The Athletic): “Liverpool in exceptional form. Here are the probable choices of Klopp”

Waiting for tonight’s match between Milan and Liverpool, the MilanNews.it editorial team contacted James Pearce, journalist of The Atletic, to talk about the moment of form of Liverpool, the various unavailable and the possible choices of Jurgen Klopp. These are his words:

On the state of form: “Liverpool’s form is exceptional. They have only lost one of their last 31 games in all competitions. However, they have nothing to play in this final group match, so Klopp will be playing a very different team than usual.”

On the unavailable: “I expect Van Dijk, Henderson, Thiago and Jota to be among the retired players. James Milner, on the other hand, is not available due to the suspension after the three yellow cards. Youngsters Tyler Morton, Harvey Davies, Conor Bradley and Elijah Dixon- Bonner traveled to Milan together with the whole team. “

On the probable formation: “I expect Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas to start in place of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson. With Nat Phillips or Joe Gomez paired with Ibrahima Konate in the center of defense. Morton and Oxlade-Chamberlain should be in midfield, with ownership also for Origi and Minamino in attack, instead of Jota and Manè “.

Interview by Gianluigi Torre