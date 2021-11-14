Exclusive Morabito: “Juve-Haaland: here’s how it went”

Erling Haaland exploded in Champions in Salzburg (2018-19) and with the shirt of Borussia Dortmund he became the Golden Boy 2020 . A crazy escalation. To the point that Beppe Marotta , CEO of Inter and former transfer man of Juventus , in recent weeks he admitted with great sincerity: “A miss in my career? I say Haaland. When I was at Juve, I could get him for around 2-2.5 million euros. But at the time, we didn’t have the strength to go extra-budget. And now Haaland is among the best in Europe “. Thesis confirmed by Tottenham ds Fabio Paratici , in that 2018 Marotta’s right arm in black and white: “Haaland was close to Juventus when he was 16-17 and he was playing in Norway”. The great directors of the deal on the Italy-Norway section, in 2017-18, were Juventus CEO Federico Cherubs (at the time in charge of the youth sector) and agent Vincenzo Morabito , intermediary between the bianconeri and the Molde , the club in which the very young Scandinavian striker played. “It all started on November 3, 2017 “, says Morabito.

“In recent days, looking at my archive, I found the email of November 3, 2017 in which Cherubini, at the time the market man of the nursery, instructed me to mediate with Molde. He relied on me aware of my knowledge in Scandinavia and in particular of my privileged relationship with Jim Solbakken and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in 2017-18 coach of Haaland in Molde “.

If you think back to the first Juventus approaches of that autumn 2017?

«Cherubini was very determined and convinced. The very young Haaland had been reported to Juventus by Dodo Spinosi, the son of Luciano, a former Juventus player and Eriksson’s deputy in the Lazio scudetto. Dodo Spinosi had an excellent relationship with a Norwegian agent very close to Erling’s father ».

The next step?

«Cherubini went to Norway several times. And Haaland and his father, in December 2017, were hosted in Turin for a few days to visit the Vinovo sports center and watch the Italian derby against Inter. The family and the boy were very impressed to the point that in a very short time the ok to try to enter into a negotiation with Molde “.

The first request of the Norwegians?

«The Molde managers, even though Juventus at that moment were the only top club to have smelled Haaland’s talent, fired an incredible request for a 17-year-old: 10 million! However, seeing that Haaland liked the Juventus destination, they proved willing to evaluate a more articulated proposal. That is 2.5 million immediately, in any case a considerable figure for a young player who played in Norway, and 50 per cent on future resale ».

