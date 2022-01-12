EXCLUSIVE Paganin: “Inter-Juve? 51 to 49. Market? I wouldn’t intervene because … “

Regarding the upcoming Supercoppa match between Inter and Juventus, the editorial staff of FcInter1908 interviewed Massimo Paganin exclusively

How do you judge Inzaghi’s work so far? Did you expect such an impact, replacing an absolute big name like Conte?

“Inzaghi is working very well. His great ability was to enter on tiptoe, following the wake of Conte’s work ”.

From your point of view, is there a favorite in the Italian Super Cup?

“There are never favorites between Juve and Inter. For organic part Inter Milan. But the percentage is 51% against 49% “.

In what ways could Juve put Inter in difficulty?

“From the point of view of individuals. Juve have very strong individualities. By the way: good luck to Chiesa! I hope he will recover as soon as possible ”.

What kind of game do you expect, tactically speaking?

“Juve will play as a throw-in. Inter will try to come and take the Bianconeri high, with a predominant center of gravity “.

Do you expect market interventions?

“If someone wants to leave, yes, but in general I would not intervene …”.

“Because it is difficult for anyone to enter a context like that of Inter right now. You have to be an absolute top. Otherwise you risk not adapting, ending up outside the ranks ”.

Who is Inter’s real antagonist in the league?

“At first glance I say Milan. Keep an eye on Napoli too, even if we have to see how they will react to Insigne’s farewell, on a mental level “.

How should Inter work to bridge the gap with the other big Europeans?

“Not only Inter must work on it: all the others too. Structures, financial resources, negotiating power … abroad, right now, is more attractive than the Italian championship “.