Exclusive Playstation anticipated, will be released very soon: nothing but postponement!

Exclusive Playstation several weeks earlier than the official date, to the delight of all gamers in the world.

What we are experiencing is a historic moment in the videogame industry, in which the many economic and logistical problems that have affected the whole world inevitably also affect the gaming. And so there are more and more development studios that, after making high-sounding announcements aimed at surprising the public, with fantastic trailers and incredible promises, are forced to retract.

These years will be remembered, at least as far as video games are concerned, as the years of postponements. A period in which, unfortunately, we must take with pliers and healthy skepticism the dates that are announced by developers, including titles triple-A and very important. Because the problem is just around the corner, why development is not easy right now and why the case Cyberpunk 2077 can only serve as an example.

That’s why the announcement of an exclusive Playstation that is even anticipated can only please everyone extremely.

The highly anticipated video game for Playstation is anticipated: the new date

Good news – Sifu now launches on PS4 and PS5 February 8 🤜💥 Stay tuned, you’re minutes away from new details on how combat and progression works in @sloclap‘s kung fu adventure pic.twitter.com/HBo1Ka5qUd – PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 18, 2021

February 2022 will be an extremely prosperous period as far as the gaming industry is concerned, with many first-rate video games that will be launched in the shortest month of next year.

In this sense, Playstation has decided to revolutionize everything, not postponing a highly anticipated video game, but even anticipating it. We are talking about a strategy that is truly impossible to see, especially nowadays, at every level. It usually takes more time, never less, than what was said.

And instead that’s what it just happened with IT WAS, the fighting game that will play with the time and age of the protagonist. The game developed by the French boys of Sloclap And a PS4 and PS5 exclusive for console, while it will come out on Epic Games Store as far as the PC is concerned. Originally scheduled for the next February 22, 2022, now the game has been anticipated: SIFU will release theFebruary 8, 2022, well 14 days earlier than said.

Read also -> Elden Ring better on PS5 or Xbox Series X? Net result – VIDEO

Read also -> This very limited Xbox Series X costs € 7000, all “fault” of the Italians

This is news that can only please all those interested in this action off-screen.