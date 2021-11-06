EXCLUSIVE TJ – Cordeiro, Paulo Sousa’s assistant: “It will be a good match, Juve can go into difficulty. Church? Let me explain its fundamental characteristic. About Bernardeschi …”

The editorial staff of TuttoJuve.com contacted by telephone, exclusively, Paulo Sousa’s assistant in Poland and former Fiorentina technical collaborator, Manuel Cordeiro, to talk in depth about Juve-Fiorentina and more:

How is your adventure with the Polish selection progressing?

“It is a wonderful experience, a pride to be able to work in a national team full of history. Our players are among the best in the world, some of them then play in the best leagues such as Serie A and Premier League. Lewandowski is ours. captain, I think it fully reflects the essence of Polish football. Here there is the same passion as Italy, the goal in terms of competitiveness is to reach countries like the Netherlands and Portugal. “

And clearly we cannot fail to talk about Juventus-Fiorentina. What do you think about it? What challenge will it be?

“This has always been a very important match for Fiorentina, I lived it from that side and the goal was always to beat Juve. The Viola, after a couple of years in which they had not done well, are back to be competitive. The team plays proactive, offensive football, from the outside the impression is that it can play against all the big names. “

Juve, apart from the victory in the Champions League, hasn’t come for a great moment. Is it the right time for you to face it?

“Yes, for me Juve could go into difficulty against an opponent who has rhythm and is very intense. But be careful not to underestimate this Juventus, it is true that it comes from a bad period in the league but remains one of the best teams in Italy. defense up to attack, there are players who can change the tide of the match in a few moments. I expect a good challenge. “

Nobody can help us to speak well of the two Federico (Bernardeschi and Chiesa). I would start from the first: why is it no longer showing the same qualities that it had conquered you in Florence?

“Faith I remember him as a boy always available and eager to learn. He started as a winger and, after a while, he concentrated on playing as a playmaker. We lined up him according to the opponent met: sometimes we preferred him on the band, others between the lines to put the rearguard in difficulty. He does well when he feels the confidence of the team around him, for me he can make a difference. His strength is flexibility, which is why I consider him a complete player able to always be present in every team “.

Chiesa, on the other hand, was a discovery by Paulo Sousa, in the sense that he was joined and immediately made his debut against Juventus in August 2016. Do you remember that moment?

“Yes, Paulo Sousa immediately had faith in him when he saw him. He considered him a potential talent, which is why he made his debut at the” Stadium “albeit very young. He was a player we had followed since the Primavera, but for the company was not among those to be added to the first team. Federico has a characteristic that almost all players lack today: the desire to score “.

But the desire to score is common in all players who play from midfield onwards. Or not?

“But there is a difference: he doesn’t care if he has to score from the left, right, head, tap-in or any other way. Federico wants to score, period and that’s it. And what’s more, he never he was selfish, when he saw a better positioned teammate he always served him. He trained a lot to do it, it was natural that he could improve more and more. Now he is in a team where he can express all his level “.

Yes, together with Paulo Dybala he is the most representative player of the team. Will he be able to win the Ballon d’Or?

“Chiesa’s way of playing is suitable for the top clubs in the world, Juve is one of them. And they are already on the right path to be able to match the best players. The Golden Ball, to date, is difficult, because in recent years he has been awarded to those who score more than 40 goals and is decisive both in the club and with the national team. Maybe the same thing can happen to Chiesa for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose characteristics have changed since he was 22/23 years old “.

Thanks to Manuel Cordeiro for the courtesy and availability shown during this interview.