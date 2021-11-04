EXCLUSIVE TJ – Dino Zoff: “Juve, aim to win the Champions League. Give Allegri time to work. On Dybala and Fiorentina …”

About the upcoming Juventus-Fiorentina, the editorial staff of AllJuve.com interviewed exclusively Dino Zoff, former Juventus goalkeeper (1972-1983), as well as former viola technician (2005).

What kind of match do you expect?

“Open to any implications”.

For what reasons?

“Because Fiorentina are doing very well, they are a healthy team. Italian is doing a great job: congratulations to him.”

Juventus instead?

“It is in a difficult moment in the league. Against Fiorentina we will understand whether the victory against Zenit will have given the right boost or not.”

Do you think Juve prefer the Champions League more than the league?

“I don’t think so. In the Champions League the path was easier because there were teams that were more within reach. When you play for Juve you think about winning all the games.

Is it definitely Paulo Dybala’s Juve?

“He has great technique and quality. Let’s wait a few games and we’ll be able to tell.”

Could Chiesa and Bernardeschi pay the price for the thrill of playing against their former team?

“Absolutely not. Also because they did everything to go to Juve.”

The Scudetto has practically vanished, what should be Juve’s seasonal goal right now?

“All the rest”.

Champions included?

“Absolutely. Juve think of the Champions League, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.”

Did you expect so many difficulties from Allegri?

“A cycle is over. But he won everything with Juve. He will certainly be able to rebuild from the rubble. But you have to give him time.”