EXCLUSIVE TJ – Fabrizio Lioi (Ag. De Winter): “Koni ready for the first team, he didn’t even have to play on Sunday. In the future he can become like van Dijk”

The editorial staff of TuttoJuve.com contacted by telephone, exclusively, the NGA Sport agent who looks after the interests of the talent Koni De Winter, Fabrizio Lioito talk in depth about his assisted scoring in the last league match and beyond:





Can you tell us what Koni felt after his winning goal with the Pro Sesto?





“He had been injured for a month following a shoulder problem, it is great to be back on the pitch and immediately score the winning goal in a very important match. He was very happy, we are also happy with his performance. Even if it was not Sunday destined to take the field “.





What do you mean? Didn’t you expect his return so early?





“He didn’t even have to go to the bench, his return was scheduled for next week. He was really very happy when he resumed training last Wednesday, but in reality he also wanted to do it with a non-functioning shoulder. understand the great desire of this boy. The goal and his return to the field, in fact, were two nice surprises “.





Beyond the injury that has affected him in recent weeks, what is the opinion on the boy?





“It can only be positive, Koni is very energized and can’t wait to resume playing continuously. The goal is to find space in the first team in this final of the season, maybe he can be an important help for a team that at the moment he is suffering from many injuries. At the end of the month there will be two important matches with the U21, Belgium only needs one point to qualify for the next European category “.





The fans, like Soulé, Miretti and Aké, consider him a young man of beautiful hopes.





“The important thing is that he continues to work as he is doing, with humility and without mounting too much head. He is certainly highly regarded, now it is up to him to wait calmly for the chance without overdoing it. That injury has limited him a bit, perhaps without that he would have played a little more with the first team. Let’s see if Allegri will decide to join him permanently with the biggest group. “





In recent months, the results of the first team have been better than those of the beginning of the season. Has Koni’s opinion changed? Did he tell something different?





“No, he has always found the same environment. The group’s desire to win has never changed, he gets along very well with the coach and his teammates. A boy of less than twenty years like him cannot tell about the change in mentality of the environment. he certainly doesn’t focus on this aspect. And that’s right, at this age he thinks more about playing “.





Which player could he aspire to become in the future?





“In my opinion he can become a player like van Dijk, because he is already athletic, fast and bad. He is technically very strong, his feet can easily be equated with those of a midfielder. Among Juventus defenders he is very similar to de Ligt. , but it must be said that the Belgian football school is very similar to the Dutch one. Koni observes him a lot, as he never wants to throw the ball away. He always wants to play it. He needs continuity, otherwise he can never have the right growth “.





Is there any footballer, as an expert in youth football, that you would like to recommend to top European clubs?





“In Belgium there are many very interesting young players. The first one I think of is Onana of Lille who is to be taken immediately, then there is Raskin of Standard Liège who is very similar to Barella in terms of technique and intensity, He could make a path interesting, maybe ending up in an Italian club that focuses a lot on young people. The best known of these, certainly, is de Ketelaere of Bruges, who has already shown himself in the Champions League with teams of the caliber of City and Psg. He will go a long way, it’s really cool. “





Thanks to Fabrizio Lioi for the courtesy and availability shown during this interview.