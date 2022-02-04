EXCLUSIVE TJ – Gatti, father Ludovico speaks: “I didn’t think he could get so high, I’ll tell you about the crazy dream Sunday. With Chiellini there is an abyss, U23 was already following him. On the future …”

The story of Federico Gatti (23) is one of those that the world of football deserves to tell. A humble, courageous boy who never gave up to pursue his dream. Our editorial team contacted his father Ludovico by phone exclusively to get to know Federico better and to get his opinion on his transfer to Juventus:





What is the first comment, so hot, that comes to mind a few days after what happened?





“The truth is that Federico has always accustomed us to amaze us, but up to a certain point. I have always believed in his potential, but I didn’t think he could reach that high. I will always be proud of what my son is doing”.





Yours is a very special story, the family is garnet but Federico will wear the black and white. What do you say, are they two parallel lines that sooner or later will intersect in the Gatti family?





“We will see what will happen to our heart, it will be necessary to understand if Federico will be worthy to enter the Juve world. We are waiting to understand how he will return to the reality of Frosinone, the hope is that he will always keep his feet on the ground and always show the humility that distinguishes him. In recent years he has had the good fortune to find the right people, because it also takes a bit of this in the football world. Like him there are hundreds of thousands of quality boys, but unfortunately for one thing or another another then fails to get to the football that counts “.





Mister Javorcic, in the interview he gave us on Wednesday, often repeated the term “ferocity”. Is this what sets it apart?





“Yes it’s true, then his previous coaches got to know a different side from the one I know. It can be said that he had a beautiful childhood because he was one of those 40 boys chosen by Torino, but for a reason or for a other things did not go well. At Alessandria it happened at a time when construction was underway, at Pavarolo in a different and more adult football was doing great until the opportunity slipped away. these experiences have strengthened, incapacitated him and made him become the person he is today “.





Was it Federico’s will, as reported by some indiscretions, to determine his stay at Frosinone also for the season finale?





“I don’t know these dynamics, so I can’t answer the question. Federico is certainly a promising guy, but his will certainly can’t be as decisive as that of the various Beckhams, Messi or Ronaldo. He was very conflicted in the choice of the team. Mr. Juric certainly embodies what his spirit is. His words will surely have made him reflect, but in the meantime a world club like Juventus has arrived at his door. And it inevitably becomes more difficult. At Turin he would have already had the chance to be able to play his cards, in Juve it will be a bit more difficult but as I know him he will certainly not be influenced by this. He has always liked great challenges. “





Well, yes, Juventus will certainly be his biggest challenge of his career.





“In recent years, Federico has become very passionate about the TV series of Vikings and gladiators. He will probably have found a common thread in this”.





Juventus officially entered in the last hours of the market to grab its sporting performances, but unofficially knew its qualities for a few years. Am I wrong or does that double challenge played against U23 have to do with it?





“Last year he had already mentioned to me a possible interest in Juve U23, I always told him to do what he felt like. I never imposed anything on him. I am a very sentimental person, I do not hide that I was sorry when he had left Verbania and Pro Patria. And this will also happen with Frosinone, we are very attached to the fans and to the square. Then underneath there is always the grenade heart beating “.





Garnet heart, but which perhaps will become slightly black and white. And that handover could take place at Juventus in which Federico would collect the inheritance left by a certain Giorgio Chiellini.





“At the moment there is an abyss, but I struggle to hide the joy and emotion that comes from all this. And Federico is only at the beginning of his journey, we will have to see how I said how he will manage this type of pressure and how will be able to enter the Juve world “.





Let’s reconstruct Sunday together: Federico is one step away from Turin, greets his teammates and is sure to go to Juric’s court. Then the inclusion of Juventus, with the continuation of the narrative that we all know. What was your reaction?





“Sunday was an incredible day, I had heard him a little thoughtful and while we were talking the call from Mr. Juric came. Throughout the day I received messages from friends and acquaintances who congratulated him on the move to Turin, I would like to specify that Federico than us has never had an immeasurable cheer towards anyone. He has always been a little milder in expressing his passion. We have only discovered Juve’s interest from sports programs, the particular thing is that the The next morning I didn’t realize how all this could have been possible. He called me and told me he was at J-Medical for the ritual visits, I couldn’t help but wish him the best “.





A crazy dream Sunday, in which Federico’s shirt suddenly changes from grenade to black and white. And the next day is even more incredible to tell.





“It was a daydream, I understood that as soon as I heard it. For him it was really hectic hours, he had said goodbye to his teammates because he was about to move to a team and the next day he returned with the contract in hand. signed with another club. I heard him on Monday evening when he returned to Frosinone, he was very tired as if he had played three games but extremely happy with what happened. I guessed he was exhausted, so I didn’t bother him much. he said it had been with my dad, what Chiellini told him (“he’s my heir ed.”) my sister told me. And even now in telling it, I feel a great emotion and a lot of pride “.





Thanks to Ludovico Gatti for the courtesy and availability shown during this interview.