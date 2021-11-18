EXCLUSIVE TJ – Giuliano Giannichedda: “Juve with a three-man midfield at the Olimpico, Sarri will not have a poisoned tooth. Church eager for redemption. Market? I would bet on Vlahovic in January”

The editorial staff of TuttoJuve.com contacted by telephone, exclusively, the double ex of the match between Lazio and Juventus, Giuliano Giannichedda, to talk in depth about the advance on Saturday and more:

It will be possible to listen to an excerpt of the speech during the broadcast of “Cose di Calcio”, visible on Radio Bianconera on digital terrestrial channel 68:

The Olimpico is always a particular challenge, even more so when it comes after the break. What are your feelings about it?

“We have to see how the South Americans and the other national teams will return, we know that very often they leave behind some aftermath at the level of injury. she is worried about Immobile, without him it is clearly another team. Juve cannot lose ground, the Biancocelesti want to confirm the last period. “

You mentioned Immobile, but Pedro is also to be evaluated for a clash in training and Dybala is not feeling well.

“Yes, this only detracts from the spectacle of the game. Immobile and Dybala are two players who can make a difference at the moment, without them the team’s performance would not be the same. It is undeniable.”

Which team would miss the most: Lazio without Immobile or Juve without Dybala?

“We are more or less there, in the same situation. We know the value that Immobile has for Lazio, as well as being the attacking terminal, it allows the team to go in depth. He is an exceptional player. When he turns Dybala does his too. team, at this moment Juve need certainties and their class hits. “

While Lazio have the deputy Immobile, Juve do not have a player who replaces Dybala by characteristics. How would you see Chiesa in that role?

“Chiesa has already played in that role, but in the middle he is unable to express all his potential. For characteristics it is difficult to replace Dybala, perhaps the only one who could play on the left is Kulusevski because he kicks with the same foot. I think he will have a great desire to redeem himself in a convincing way after the disappointment in the national team, if it depended on me he would always play on the wing. “

Is the Lazio midfield superior to that of Juventus at the moment?

“The Biancoceleste midfield is well run, they play three and have been doing it for several years now. Juve’s is made up of good players, Allegri is trying to figure out who offers more guarantees. McKennie is doing very well and Locatelli is now a certainty, at my opinion we should expect more from Rabiot, Bentancur and Arthur who are international level players. “

At the moment, therefore, is it better to see the Juventus one in two instead of three?

“It all depends on Dybala, the situation is different with or without him. I think Juve will play three-handed at the Olimpico, in order to be numerically there in the middle of the field.”

The spotlight could be taken by Sarri and Allegri, two coaches who thrilled us at a dialectical and rivalry level. Are you curious to see how they will prepare this challenge?

“I admit that there is a lot of curiosity on my part, I am also happy that both have returned to coaching in Serie A. Because in this way the level has automatically risen to the top. Allegri has a way of seeing football in a different way than Sarri, who is more firm on his schemes and always carries this idea forward. This challenge will be great from a tactical point of view, it will be interesting to understand how they will be able to read the moves of one and the other. “

Do you think Sarri will have a poisoned tooth towards Juve for how the working relationship ended?

“I don’t think he will have a poisoned tooth, Sarri still won a Scudetto with Juve. He didn’t expect to go away, but football is also this. Now he will do everything to let Lazio win as it should be.”

It’s strange to hear it in November, but will Lazio-Juve be a real last resort for the Bianconeri?

“There are so many points to recover, which is why Juve will not have to lose further in order not to break away from the top four. it’s good to think only about the one that precedes it, in this way you can really climb the rankings “.

And these points must be obtained by any means possible, to the detriment of the game.

“Yes, but it’s the moments that count: in some you manage to have everyone in condition and play well, in others you don’t. I’ve never understood this thing, because no one takes the field to play badly. And do it every three days. I think it’s impossible. Now the important thing is to win, then we’ll talk about the good game again “.

What profile on the market does Juve need?

“Juve must find a player who scores 20/25 goals, a bit like Ronaldo did. There is a need for such a profile, especially when you face closed teams that are difficult to unhinge. It is difficult to find a top level in January , but for me you will have to intervene there in that area of ​​the pitch. Icardi or Vlahovic? Icardi is a good player, but at the moment he is closed to PSG. Better someone like Vlahovic, because you can make a more long-term speech as he is still very young. I would bet on him. “

Thanks to Giuliano Giannichedda for the courtesy and availability shown during this interview.