EXCLUSIVE TJ – Javorcic on Gatti: “Juve affair, very reminiscent of Chiellini. Joining the professionals has changed him totally, he will be able to transform pressure into ferocity”

With Sudtirol he commands the classification of group A of Serie C, but among the professionals who know the new signing Federico Gatti very well (23) there is certainly mister Ivan Javorcic that last year used it permanently in the Pro Patria. Our editorial team contacted him by phone, exclusively, to introduce the defender – who will remain at Frosinone until the end of the season – and more:





Were you surprised that Gatti, who was coached until a year ago at Pro Patria, moved to Juventus, who stole him from Turin in the last hours of the transfer market?





“The transition from a Serie B team to a top Serie A club may come as a surprise, but it is not looking at the path followed by Federico Gatti. He is a boy who has imposed himself with merit at Frosinone, he was already attentive to his qualities from the most famous clubs. It’s a shot of perspective, in a role in which a generational change is needed. Juve really made the deal. “





What has always impressed you about this guy?





“I was struck by the impact he has on the competition, he’s a guy who never wants to give up an inch. He’s a bit old-fashioned in the determination he puts on the pitch, he has a different hunger than what I find in the boys of his age. You can see that he wants to get there. “





Can hunger and determination also be given by the boy’s personal history?





“Surely that’s what drives him so much, I think that what he lived has led him to have a greater awareness of this sport. Until two years ago he played in the suburbs, his entry into the world of professionals has totally changed him. Federico has grasped with ferocity this opportunity, so I am very happy for him. I will always wish him the best. “





Who does Federico Gatti look like? Is there a player who remembers him?





“It is always better not to make comparisons, but in terms of characteristics and position on the pitch, it is very reminiscent of Giorgio Chiellini. It is clear that you have to make the right proportions, but he is that kind of defender who is always attentive in marking, fierce and temperamental. So, to date, there are not many “.





Federico will arrive in June with the business card of a quite expensive investment for a Serie B defender. This could be a problem, as you know him?





“I can’t know for sure what will happen, but as I know him he will be much more responsible and will be able to transform the pressure into great ferocity. Federico is a boy who, in my opinion, has all the credentials to be able to do well to the Juventus “.





Thanks to Ivan Javorcic for the courtesy and availability shown during this interview.