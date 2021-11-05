EXCLUSIVE TJ – Roberto Ripa: “Juve, renews Bernardeschi. I hope Vlahovic stays in Florence until June. On tomorrow’s match … “

About the upcoming Juventus-Fiorentina, the editorial staff of AllJuve.com interviewed exclusively Roberto Ripa, former purple team manager.

What kind of match do you expect?

“Open to all aspects. Both for Juve and Fiorentina.”

For what reasons?

“Because the bianconeri are back from two defeats in a row: let’s see if Zenit were auxiliary or not.”

And the violets?

“They must find reasons linked to the fact that, against the big names – except Atalanta -, they have never won this year. A very open match”.

About a month ago, were you surprised by Allegri’s “prodding” at “your” Church?

“Absolutely not. Allegri is getting to know the player and has tried to stimulate him in this way.”

You know the former viola: in which role can he be more incisive?

“The more you play close to the side line, the more it can hurt. I’m 100% convinced of that.”

Bernardeschi is also one of the players you “weaned”: should Juve renew him?

“In my opinion, yes because he decided, at the time, to make an investment in him”.

You have also seen Cuadrado pass through Florence: was his exploit amazed you?

“No, I expected it. In Florence I always told him: if you play low winger you are more incisive. His career speaks for itself.”

Would Vlahovic suit Juventus?

“Not only at Juve, but many big names. It is logical that, if Fiorentina were to deprive themselves of it in January, they would have a concrete realization problem to overcome. For his growth, I would advise him, at least until June, to stay at Florence…”.