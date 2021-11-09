EXCLUSIVE TJ – Schweimler (Sportbuzzer.de): “Great respect for Juve, Wolfsburg impressed by the ‘Stadium’. I’ll tell you the strengths and weaknesses of the Germans”

The editorial team of TuttoJuve.com contacted, exclusively, the colleague and correspondent of “Sportbuzzer.de” for the women’s Wolfsburg, Jasmina Schweimler, to talk in depth about tonight’s match and beyond:

Wolfsburg, traditionally and pink, are clearly favorites in tonight’s game. What game do you expect against Juve?

“I expect great intensity and rhythm, Juventus have a big advantage with the home crowd and will be thrilled to face this match. It will be hard for Wolfsburg to resist, but both teams will do their best to put on a show. I expect a lot of action. offensive and little time wasted on both sides “.

What are the strengths of the team that reached the final in the Women’s Champions League a year ago?

“The strong point is definitely the experience, Wolfsburg in fact have many players who have played the Champions League finals and won them. It is very important and it is a huge advantage. They are also quite flexible in the key roles: the line of attack changes often and is always ready to surprise. Example? Jill Roord played as a forward against Chelsea, she had never done it before. It was a smart move. So Juventus must always expect something unexpected. “

And it’s a team that has changed a lot compared to the one I was telling you about, right?

“Yes, exactly: seven players left last summer, against eight new signings. And the technical guide has also changed. So the weak point is that not all the automatisms are still impeccable, we need time to get used to the new style of play, a new formation and the integration of the newcomers. So far they have done well, sure, but sometimes they are too defensive due to bad communication “.

Popp, the most experienced footballer, will not be there tonight. Which opponent will have to fear Juventus most of all?

“Alexandra Popp, Ewa Pajor and Pia-Sophie Wolter are all out with an injury, so they won’t be in the game. But there are still many players to fear: Svenja Huth is fast, good at dribbling and vice captain of the German national team. Tabea Waßmuth who scored twice at Chelsea and Servette, and again Dominique Janssen who is among the best at free-kicks. Without forgetting Jill Roord, who is a fantastic playmaker and as I said can also play as first striker. ‘Infinity”.

What is the thought in Germany of Juventus unstoppable in Italy and in search of its own dimension in the Europe that matters?

“Everyone has great respect for Juventus and for what they are doing with the women’s team. There are big investments and the intentions are really good. However, they still lack international experience.”

Could Juve seen against Chelsea bother Wolfsburg?

“Yes, Juve seen against Chelsea is definitely an opponent to be taken into consideration. As I said, the big advantage will be to have the home fans at your side. The speed of their players could be a good option to break the gap. defense of Wolfsburg “.

You have repeatedly repeated the importance of the Stadium, here’s what it will be like to play in this beautiful facility for German footballers?

“They are all super excited and honored to be playing in this stadium with such a large crowd. Unfortunately there are no big crowds here in Germany. Wolfsburg defender Felicitas Rauch confessed to me that playing in this stadium with all the fans will still motivate her. more and he will enjoy every second. He told me he really enjoyed playing at the “Stadium”, the whole club was amazed by the facilities. “

Thanks to Jasmina Schweimler for the courtesy and availability shown during this interview.