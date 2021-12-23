Sports

EXCLUSIVE TJ – Storgato: "Arrivabene is right. De Ligt and Dybala are free to leave. On the Juve season …"

With regard to current events in the black and white orbit, the editorial staff of AllJuve.com interviewed exclusively Massimo Storgato, former footballer of Old lady.

How do you judge Juve’s season so far?

“The bianconeri got off to a very bad start, now they are in the picture.”

Can they still aspire to the Scudetto?

“It seems very difficult to me. Now the run-up is very complicated.”

Juve, in the last few games, dragged by a super Bernardeschi: are you in favor of his renewal?

“Bernardeschi is particularly committed because it is most likely expiring … I have my own idea”.

Please.

“Why, when four-five-year contracts are made, do footballers feel comfortable?”.

Do you think the same concept regarding Dybala?

“Yes, with the difference that he is not paying because he is injured”.

What do you think of Arrivabene’s words?

“He is absolutely right. He photographed the current situation.”

What kind of market do you expect from Juve?

“I don’t expect who knows what. Juve must think, first of all, of making ends meet.”

