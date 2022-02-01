EXCLUSIVE TJ – Zakaria’s former coach: “Juve bought a box to box player, I’ll explain why I turned him into a midfielder. I bet on his success in Italy”

The editorial team of TuttoJuve.com contacted by phone, exclusively, one of the first coaches known by the new signing Denis Zakaria at the time of Servette, William Niederhauserto talk in depth about the new Juventus midfielder and more:





To say that you know Denis very well is an understatement, what kind of player did Juventus buy?





“Juventus have acquired a box-to-box player, technically good and very skilled at recovering the ball. He is a player of intensity, racing, almost tireless, because for Denis the word ‘slow down’ does not exist in his vocabulary. In attack and in defense he is omnipresent, he is the classic modern midfielder capable of guaranteeing an important balance for the team. most intelligent footballers known in this sport. “





Did Juve buy the new Patrick Vieira? Is the comparison fair?





“Yes he could be the new Vieira, but Denis Zakaria is only one. He is a player whose qualities are well known, I hope he will be given a lot of trust because he is a boy who deserves it. I don’t think it will take long to take the reins. in the hand of the midfield, he can play safely as a number 6 or a number 8. Allegri will understand this too: his flexibility is a great weapon. “





Everyone on the pitch will judge Zakaria, but you know Denis very well. What boy is he? How do you remember him at the Servette?





“Denis is a very humble person, he is a player who brings joy to the team, he works hard, he always listens to the advice of those who love him. He followed my directives and those of the staff, he always played with his heart. And ‘very tenacious in achieving his goals, I remember him when in Servette he managed to impose himself in all the youth categories before reaching the first team. As soon as he returns here in Geneva, he always manages to meet his childhood friends: I emphasize this because It is not obvious to do this when you become famous. His jersey is always sweaty at the end of the game, Juve has bought that type of player. At 25, he still has ample room for growth for me. “





Why did you transform him from central defender to midfielder?





“Because I had noticed his reading of the game and his participation in the team maneuver. They were more the characteristics of a midfielder than a central defender. play between the lines like a number 8. To play well in his role you need confidence and personality, because the midfield is the nerve center of a team’s game. In short, I think I had the right intuition for the rest of his career ( smiles ed) “.





What do you wish him for his new adventure?





“I wish him the best for this new adventure and I’m sure he will be an important player for Juventus. For me Denis is as if he was 16, because I always see him on the pitch with the same passion as when he was a player of mine at Servette. I’m sure he will bring a lot of love to his new club, will be able to handle the pressure and will do everything to accompany the Bianconeri towards new successes. “





What, then, will be the expectations towards him?





“I have high expectations of him, in fact I can’t wait to see him make his debut wearing this shirt. I’m sure he will be the player Juventus needed right now. I think he will adapt quickly to the new championship, to Italian food. , to the winning mentality present in the club. Trust me: he will be very successful at Juve, I bet! “.





Thanks to William Neiderhauser for the courtesy and helpfulness shown in this interview.