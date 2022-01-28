EXCLUSIVE Valcareggi: “Dybala goes to Inter 100%, I’m not speaking by chance. And Juve … “

His recent statements have aroused considerable reactions. Valcareggi, at Fcinter1908, raises again on Dybala at Inter

His recent statements have aroused considerable reactions. The certainty of a future at Inter for Dybala has displaced many. With regard to these recent revelations, the editorial staff of FcInter1908.it interviewed Furio Valcareggi, sports agent, in an exclusive interview, who relaunched his information.

He stated that Dybala will go to Inter …

“I confirm it. I’m 100% sure of it. I’m not talking by chance.”

What makes him deduce it?

“Reasons I am aware of, of which I prefer not to reveal anything”.

Do you see a correlation between Joya and Juventus’ purchase of Vlahovic?

“Certain. Dybala will go to Inter, so Juve took precautions by taking Vlahovic, a forward who – as in the past with Bernardeschi and Chiesa – had been following for more than a year “.

However, do you think Dybala is congenial to Inzaghi’s tactical plans?

“Why shouldn’t it be? We are talking about a very strong player, above the average, there are very few superiors “.

Inter prefers the 3-5-2, relying more on the physicality of a strong first striker …

“But how do you think in modules? In football, modules are just a formality. What matters is the interpretation of the match. And Dybala, on the pitch, has always given a show ”.

Could Inter make a significant upgrade with him, also aiming for the Champions League?

“We are talking about Inter, a club for which finishing second – in any competition – is a failure. Of course yes!”.

How do you comment on the purchase of Gosens?

“He is one of the best outsiders in the Italian league. A purchase from Inter, not by chance “.

