EXCLUSIVE Valenti: “The Supercoppa has the heart of Priscus. Bonucci? This is more beautiful. Inzaghi … “

FCInter1908.it spoke to Giacomo Valenti, host and Inter fan, about the Nerazzurri’s victory in the Super Cup

It is said that every fan has some moments preserved in the heart, kept as chests, like indelible pages carved in the mind. It is said that there are moments in the life of a fan that are simply different, in importance, emotional charge, for the eternal smile they are capable of giving. If all this is true, the final of the Italian Super Cup won yesterday by Inter against Juventus at the San Siro enters the soul of every Nerazzurri supporter. Because triumphing at the last second of the last overtime against rivals of all time in such an important match is how much more beautiful the Inter people could dream of. A victory that seems to have been designed by the lawyer Prisco, for how it arrived. We talked about it with Giacomo Valenti, radio host and huge Inter fan. Here are his words.

Hi James. So, is it true that the next day is even more beautiful?

There is joy, without the tension. There is a crossing of particularly copious memes and photos. When you win at the last second when Bonucci was elbowing to get in time for the penalty kicks, well, everything is more beautiful.

A victory that probably not even the lawyer Priscus would have dreamed of. Has Sanchez realized Inter’s hidden dream?

Well, you know, scoring at the last second of the last extra time of a match like this … Even if the rivalry with Juventus is a completely different thing than the one with Milan. They would like to have this Italian derby, but I grew up in Milan and in my class I had many fellow AC Milan fans.

It is Simone Inzaghi’s first trophy with Inter. Do you think he can open a long cycle in the Nerazzurri?

I hope so. He is not obsessed with schemes, he leaves players free to play and always has a very calm attitude. I like it very much.

Marotta, the management and Brozovic are ready to renew. Is this the best guarantee of Suning’s desire to continue to keep Inter at the top?

Yes sure. Last summer a funeral was created which I personally did not want to attend. It seemed that Inter were going to disappear. As long as there is Marotta, there is hope. If he has decided to continue with us, the rest becomes relative.

Can this Super Cup give a big boost to the Scudetto and the Champions League? Do you believe in passing the round with Liverpool?

But yes, let’s play it. Yesterday against Juventus was a different story, because we were playing a one-off match against a team that had many absences and that is far behind us in the standings. Objectively, it was a race in which we had practically everything to lose. We won it primarily with the spirit of Priscus, with the utmost joy. Let’s play with Liverpool, why not. For sure, when you see Inter play you have fun. It’s nice to see this team play.

Are you afraid of this terrible cycle that has just begun?

We Inter fans are used to not enjoying victories. Right now, I enjoy this moment: we are first with one point more and one game less, now we will tackle everything step by step. Over the past two years this is how we have built our victories.

We begin to talk with insistence about a possible farewell on a free transfer by Dybala to Juventus. Since it’s a Marotta ball, would you take it?

He hasn’t played a lot of games lately. Obviously, the player does not argue. I only know that he has not renewed with Juventus, Kessié has not renewed with Milan and he always looked to our house, to our renewals. The important thing is that he extended Marotta, for the rest there will be time. If Marotta wants Dybala, I would be very happy. Certainly, however, at this moment I would not take any player away from Inter to make room for Dybala. I like this team the way it is.

What do you think of Sanchez’s words?

He wants to play, that’s fine. I’m happy.

In your opinion, watching Inter yesterday, did Conte regret leaving?

It is in its nature: when the level of the challenge rises, it must have its reference points. He is very good at setting, but still creates strenuous situations. It does not seem to me that he is someone who has a great desire to take risks. Let’s face it clearly: he left for fear of facing this challenge. It doesn’t seem to me that those who have left Inter lately have gone very well. I don’t think they have improved their situation …