Exclusive with Cristian Sacaza: “They told me that at 22 they were going to kill me”

At 23 years old, life has given him some blows, he grew up without his parents, they rejected him for being too thin when he started his soccer career, but now he has become one of the key pieces of Honduras Progreso. Christian Sacaza, the native of Río Esteban, Colón, the same community where he is from Romell Quito, He has three goals in this Clausura and has the team dreaming of salvation.

The striker chatted with Newspaper THE PRESS and recounted some of the difficulties he had in his career and his desire to go abroad in the future.

“It makes me laugh when I talk about my childhood, I have been a long-suffering person. I am from Río Esteban, Colón. I started in the Major League with Atlético Pinares, but I didn’t stay there because they said I was too thin. I told the president that I was going to come back, then I went to Sonaguera FC and scored around 10 goals. I returned to Pinares, I did the preseason, I stayed and we were champions in second”, he said.

And he delved into the subject: “I lived with some uncles who had vices, but I never had problems with them, I did not grow up with my parents. In the town they told me that I was never going to play soccer, since I was very combative, that I would be a drug addict and that I would dedicate myself to smoking marijuana, that they were going to kill me when I was 22 years old, and things like that “revealed.

The 10 of Honduras Progreso will continue to give everything on the court until he achieves his goals: “My dream is to leave abroad and debut with the National Team, I give my best to be able to achieve it.”