Exclusive with Cristian Sacaza: “They told me that at 22 they were going to kill me”

Progress, Honduras.
At 23 years old, life has given him some blows, he grew up without his parents, they rejected him for being too thin when he started his soccer career, but now he has become one of the key pieces of Honduras Progreso. Christian Sacaza, the native of Río Esteban, Colón, the same community where he is from Romell Quito, He has three goals in this Clausura and has the team dreaming of salvation.
The striker chatted with Newspaper THE PRESS and recounted some of the difficulties he had in his career and his desire to go abroad in the future.
“It makes me laugh when I talk about my childhood, I have been a long-suffering person. I am from Río Esteban, Colón. I started in the Major League with Atlético Pinares, but I didn’t stay there because they said I was too thin. I told the president that I was going to come back, then I went to Sonaguera FC and scored around 10 goals. I returned to Pinares, I did the preseason, I stayed and we were champions in second”, he said.
And he delved into the subject: “I lived with some uncles who had vices, but I never had problems with them, I did not grow up with my parents. In the town they told me that I was never going to play soccer, since I was very combative, that I would be a drug addict and that I would dedicate myself to smoking marijuana, that they were going to kill me when I was 22 years old, and things like that “revealed.
The 10 of Honduras Progreso will continue to give everything on the court until he achieves his goals: “My dream is to leave abroad and debut with the National Team, I give my best to be able to achieve it.”
Without feeling less, Sacaza said that he walks to the team’s practices.
“I go to training on foot, I live with Oidel Pérez, Leslie Heráldez and Julián Martínez and they always advise me and I like to listen to them, sometimes I am rebellious, but I try to improve that in my life”, he expressed.
Several teams are already after the Honduran player, but his mind is for now on Honduras Progreso.
“I don’t have a representative, but this year I will have if everything goes well. About going to Colombia, there is still nothing concrete, of course I want to go and if it is to the United States, delighted. They have called me from Canada, USA; Quito’s representative wants to manage my race. And teams that have called me, almost all of the League”, he said.
“I am very happy for everything that is happening to me in my career, in the team things are going in the best way despite the fact that we did not start the tournament well. We dream of saving ourselves and fighting for the league. I long to play a final”, mentioned the youngster.
The National Team
The striker commented that when he arrived at Honduras Progreso he thought he would not give the width, but it was not like that.
“It’s pure work, the truth is that when I came here I thought it wasn’t going to go well for me, but it didn’t. I feel the best with the club, there are only others here, we all fight on the field so that we can get the results”.
On the 10th of Honduras he remembered all the difficulties he faced when he started playing soccer. The catracho was summoned for the first time to the Selection in the last triple date of the Concacaf octagonal although it did not manage to debut.
“It was very nice to be in the National Team, coach Hernán Bolillo Gómez is a good person, I couldn’t debut, but I was on the bench against Canada and El Salvador, I couldn’t go to the United States, since I don’t have a visa, but I hope to have it soon. Sharing with Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis was a great experience. I shared a room with Allans Vargas, a quality of person”, the cipote of Río Esteban was completed.