Exclusive: Yeison Mejía is a new legionnaire and will play in the MLS

The Honduran legion continues to grow ahead of the 2023 season and the United States MLS continues to be the destination that opens the doors to Catracho soccer players.

Diario La Prensa has been able to find out exclusively through our correspondent Eduardo Solano, that the player Yeison Mejía becomes a new Sporting Kansas City player.

The footballer had recently renewed his relationship with Real España, but had an exit clause that allowed him to seek an alternative abroad.

Mejía packs his bags and with no more time to lose, the catracho will be traveling this Sunday to North American soil, where he will be able to work under the orders of technician Peter Joseph Vermes.