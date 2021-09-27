Excuse me, I love you, Ariana Grande’s Netflix documentary

Almost a month away from In wonder, the documentary Netflix dedicated to Shawn Mendes, the streaming platform gives us another gift to unwrap, however, a few days before Christmas: in fact, on December 21st it will be released Excuse me, I love you which will tell the story of the London stage of Sweetener, the latest world tour of Ariana Grande, and will show unedited backstage images. According to the trailer released a few days ago, there will also be more intimate moments in which the singer will talk about herself and the difficult moments she went through.

The online fans have already gone wild and of course we are all waiting, but before we understand what we should expect from this documentary, here are some curiosities that can help us pass the wait.

PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM

Before the trailer, ours Ariana had seen fit to entice us by posting three photos (one of which represented a huge moon, one of the settings of his Sweetener World Tour) and tagging Netflix who had also commented with a: Excuse me, I love you. In addition to a statement for the singer, the title of the documentary had already been suggested to us a week ago.

A THERAPEUTIC TOUR

If the live performances that will be seen in Excuse me, I love you, were all recorded during a concert in London, the behind the scenes is a bit more varied because it tells the genesis and preparation of the entire tour. In fact, as she tells herself, the live shows helped him to overcome one of the darkest periods of his life: the one after the terrorist attack during his concert in Manchester and after the death of her ex Mac Miller. Indeed, it feels Ariana Grande tell her dance troupe that this tour has “literally saved his life“.

SOMETHING IN COMMON WITH TAYLOR SWIFT

There is the director of the documentary Paul Dugdale, a veteran for this type of projects as he has already directed another very similar docu-film, the Reputation Stadium Tour from Taylor Swift. Furthermore, among the various producers there is Ariana Grande who, therefore, took care of every detail of the final product. And we know how much the singer is a perfectionist.

THE DUET WITH MARIAH CAREY

Now we know: Mariah Carey he chose Ariana Grande And Jennifer Hudson for his Christmas special. But it’s something the singer of Thank u, next he had been working for a long time. From the trailer you can see how he is about to prepare «something for Mariah“. So, after watching the documentary, we should have some more information on how this epic trio came about.

A TRIBUTE TO ALL OF HIS FANS

Ariana wrote a long Instagram message to present the release of her documentary and wanted to explain the real reason that led her to want to film some moments of her tour: to express all the gratitude for all her fans and for those who accompanied around the world for the past six years. And how can we not thank her for this wonderful Christmas present?