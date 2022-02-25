excuses? The words of Diego Vázquez after the debacle of Motagua in the Concachampions

Seattle, United States.
Diego Vázquez appeared at a press conference to talk about Motagua’s painful elimination from the Concacaf Champions League and considers that the mistakes took their toll on his team, as well as the synthetic field of the Seattle Sounders stadium.
The Argentine coach began by analyzing the match, corresponding to the second leg of the round of 16 that Ciclón Azul lost 5-0. The MLS team advanced to the quarterfinals.
“The game is divided into two, a good first half, with few errors perhaps, in the second the truth is that we were not competitive, we made very marked errors, individual ones and that is why we ended up suffering and losing due to such a large score”, he commented.
“We changed the system, we tried to arrive with more people and have more presence up front, but in the end we suffered a lot,” said Vázquez about the change he made in the second half by changing to a line of 5 defenders after starting with 4 defenders.
“We were having a good first half until the goal, I haven’t seen what the players are claiming, the VAR the other yellow starting if he looked at it, but not this one. We changed because we wanted to be more offensive with arrivals from the lanes, we wanted to put more people in the area and it didn’t come out. We wanted to somehow go get the match and that was a mistake on our part,” he stated.
‘La Barbie’ Vázquez was asked if he rescued something positive from this beating. The South American coach expressed that the synthetic field of the Lumen Field stadium affected his team a lot.
“I prefer the first half we did, we had order and fight, we dropped that goal from a set piece that we have to review because (Roberto) Moreira has a player’s cue marked on his chest. I stay with the order, but it was difficult for us to get a foothold on that court, a surface that we do not handle at all and they do it very well, they play with one touch, they give a lot of space and they know this synthetic court very well”, he concluded.