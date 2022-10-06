Execution of John Henry Ramírez: Last words before execution at the time of his death this Wednesday, October 5 | Univision Justice News

The last words of John Henry Ramírez: “I am ready to go”

Shortly before he was given the lethal injection, Ramírez dedicated his last words to the family of the man he murdered and to his own family.

Four of Castro’s sons and his daughter-in-law attended the execution site as witnesses. A glass separated the Castro family from Ramírez.

Ramírez first spoke to the Castros: “I have repentance and remorse… I hope this comforts you. If this helps you, I’m glad. I hope this helps you find closure in some way,” he told them.

Ramírez then addressed his family and his pastor, Dana Moore: “To my wife, my friends, my son… Dana and friends, I love you all. I just know I put up a good fight and I’m ready to go. I’m ready, warden.”

The pastor who accompanied, played and prayed with Ramírez at the execution: “Grant us all peace”

Dana Moore, pastor of the Second Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, was in the execution chamber after Ramírez chose him to accompany him to his death.

Ramírez’s case gained national notoriety because his request reached the Supreme Court. The inmate asked Texas to his pastor touched him and prayed for him while they executed him, something that was denied to him in the first instance because the procedure allowed the presence of a religiousbut not touching or praying out loud.

Marine John Ramírez tells how he prepares for the death penalty

Ramírez’s lawsuit escalated to the Supreme Court because it argued that there were violations of religious freedoms. Ramírez won the case.

In the execution chamber, Dana Moore placed her right hand on the inmate’s chest and kept it there the entire time. With his back to the witnesses, Moore offered a short prayer.

“Look at John with your grace… Grant him peace. Grant us all peace,” Moore prayed.

Ramírez responded: “Amen.”

Ramirez’s attorney, Seth Kretzer, said Ramirez’s spiritual adviser was also allowed to hold a Bible in the death chamber, which had not been allowed before.

Janice Trujillo, a member of Moore’s church, sang ‘Amazing Grace’ close to the convict’s family.

The time of death of John Henry Ramirez

Journalists who were present indicated that he took several deep breaths and then began to snore, as if in a deep sleep.

In just a minute, all movement stopped. Ramírez was pronounced dead 14 minutes later, at 6:41 pm (CT).

The words of the Castro family: “May God have mercy on him does not depend on us”

One of Castro’s sons, Aaron, issued a statement quoted by the media with a reference to a biblical quote. “God is the only judge, jury and verdict in the end for all of us. Who are we to keep hate, anger, and revenge in our minds?” he stated.

“The truth is that things have always been in the hands of God… Peace and love and justice for Pablo Castro, may his name not be forgotten, and that God have mercy (on Ramírez) does not depend on us. He is receiving the true judgment of him with our Lord and Savior… A life taken is not to be celebrated, but closure can definitely take place,” he added.

“His apology is not going to bring my dad back… My dad finally got his justice,” Fernando Castro, the youngest son, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“On behalf of my family, this has been a long time coming. Our dad taught us to be hard-working people with integrity. And in the end his hard work was not in vain because in all this that we have been through… we have remained as he wanted… hard-working and upright. Our father never really died because he through us he will live forever”,

Another of the Castro sons, Pablo Jr., said: “They have put us through hell… Their apology was empty words to me.”

The crime of John Henry Ramirez

He was convicted in 2008 of the 2004 murder of Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk.

Castro, then 46, took out the garbage at the Corpus Christi business. Prosecutors said Ramirez stole from Castro $1.25 and then stabbed him 29 times.

Castro’s assassination took place during a series of robberies carried out by Ramírez and two women after being under the influence of drugs and alcohol for three days.