Executive of Australia’s Foxtel company calls Emilia Clarke “short and plump”

patrick delanychief executive of Australia’s Foxtel television subscription company, referred to the actress Emilia Clarke What “short and chubby” at the Australian premiere of the “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon.”

Ahead of the screening of the first episode at the Sydney premiere on Tuesday, the CEO told media outlets that he was stumped by Clarke’s appearance when he first started watching the hit HBO series, The Guardian reported.

“I thought‘What is this show with the short chubby looking girl walking into the flames?‘” he said, referring to the main character of Emilia, Daenerys Targaryen.

His comment was taken as rude by the audience, which was mostly made up of Australian media.

“I felt like he expected us to laugh, but the people in the room were obviously surprised“, shared an assistant to the local outlet Crikey.

However, yesterday the company apologized for having referred to the actress in that way.

“On behalf of Mr. Delany, Grupo Foxtel apologizes if its comments were misunderstood and caused any offense“, shared the spokesman to Crikey, who published the story.

They added that Delany’s comments were intended to be “self-deprecating and lighthearted,” intended to convey the idea that Game of Thrones had cast a hitherto unknown actress as the lead and launched her into international fame.

“Emilia Clarke has gone from being a relative unknown to becoming one of the most recognizable and beloved actresses on television and film,” the spokesperson said.

The 35-year-old British star, who does not appear in the prequel and was not present at the Sydney premiere, is set to star in the Marvel series “Secret Invasion”, which is in the post-production phase.

“House of the Dragon”, a prequel that opens this Sunday worldwide, is located 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”.

In its first season, it will narrate the preamble to the civil war known as the Dance of Dragons., that almost extinguished the mighty dynasty.

The cast includes Milly Alcock (Rhaenyra Targaryen, as a teenager), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen, adult), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen) and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), among others.

