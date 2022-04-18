Executives adopt plan to defend themselves from Twitter purchase

Twitter began to mobilize to defend itself against the hostile takeover bid carried out by Elon Musk of 43,000 million dollars and announced on Friday a plan to prevent the business tycoon from easily buying its shares.

The plan “will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group will gain control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying at all shareholders adequate control premium or not giving enough to the board of directors to make informed decisions,” the company said in a statement.

That clause, also known as a “poison pill” in financial jargon, will be triggered if a shareholder exceeds 15% of the company’s shares without the authorization of the board of directors.

Elon Muskthe South African tycoon who owns the electric car company Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX, currently has a little more than 9% of the share capital of Twitter.

If Musk buys enough shares to exceed 15%, all the remaining holders of shares of the platform will be able to buy more shares at a discount, which would greatly increase the price that the businessman would have to pay to take full control of the social network.

The announcement of Twitter It shows that the platform based in San Francisco (western US) plans to defend itself against the hostile proposal of the richest man in the world to buy it and make it a closed capital company.

Musk’s proposal faces questions on several fronts, including a possible rejection and the challenge of raising the money offered, but it could have wide repercussions on the social network if it is consummated.

On Thursday he declared that he has “sufficient funds” for the transaction and assured that he had a plan B if the board of Twitter he refused the offer. Also, he stressed that he was not looking to “make money” from the acquisition, during a live interview at the Ted2022 conference.