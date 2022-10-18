Exemplary mothers on the outside and dark on the inside (in two series and one book)

The portrayal of motherhood as a haven of happiness and personal fulfillment is neither believable nor playable in fiction. The evil of many, on the other hand, is comforting and addictive. What a dream, what a way to repeat oneself and what unknown fears, how much love exploding in your chest and also how much annoyance. we choose two series and a book that reveal the storms hidden inside the most devoted mothers.

Candy: a sweet and sour candy

Candy Montgomery was a methodical housewife, one of those who fit all the pieces of Tetris without messing up. Household cleaning and preparation of homemade meals, check. Volunteering at church and school, check. Organization of extracurricular activities for her two offspring, check. 24 hours a day they even gave of themselves to help a neighbor overwhelmed with her newborn baby. But one day, the enthusiastic Candy melted her leads and decided to wield an ax against the troubled mother and ultimately wife of her lover. The event shocked the State of Texas in the eighties. His real history has been the subject of a fiction that is now broadcast by Disney +.

In an audiovisual market saturated with truefictions, this five-episode crime drama rises above the average, with an addictive but slow burning plot that affects the psychological portrait of all those involved, and an eighties atmosphere where there is no lack of XXL prescription glasses, hair molds and rockies pants.

Jessica Biel is the protagonist and as she also acts as an executive producer, she casts her husband, Justin Timberlake, in the skin of a policeman dressed in a mustache that goes back to the Village People in the last two chapters.

The series opens the closed doors to suburban lives in Texas, where boredom and anger are relieved by a weekly game of volleyball and the occasional air canada as the only spigots. The desperate women of Wisteria Lane, the perfect residential life breeds monsters.

Holy family: for my children, I kill

What does the family have that serves as the axis of so much fiction? Najwa Nimri he has meditated on it during the filming of Sagrada Familia, the New serie of the Mexican Manolo Caro for Netflixwhere she gives life to a mother on the run with her three children after a criminal act that we will not do spoilers: The family has been the gravitational center that has decided the course of our history. Although increasingly fragmented, the difference between the strength of some individuals lies in the union of their clans.

Surrogate motherhood, the sole burden of parenting by women in couples, bullying of children with functional diversity and long and frustrating waits to adopt are some of the melons that open up Sacred Family. Its protagonists are four upper-middle-class mothers who air gossip and sell advice that I don’t have sipping margaritas.

I think that female intimacy offers two very powerful things, which are the feeling of comfort mixed with stabbing in the rags, distinguishes Nimri, who embodies a stained glass craftswoman recently installed in a residential neighborhood in Madrid. Her job is a metaphor for the fragmented ties and broken families that populate this drama with echoes of soap operas and twists and turns. thriller.

Exclusive preview of Sagrada Familia, the most anticipated Netflix series

Exclusive preview of Sagrada Familia, the most anticipated Netflix seriesNetflix

My character’s motherhood is an excuse to show an enormous fear of life. Many times that supposed love that she hides is fear and what it can cause is suffocation, warns the actress, who in this series coincides with Alba Flores again after Vis to Vis Y The Money Heist with, for a change, ill-matched characters.

Canine: animal motherhood

The protagonist of the novel canine (Blackie Books) is on the brink of sanity. Two years ago she took a break from her career to take care of her child and now she feels trapped and overwhelmed. The idea of ​​ruining her thriving career as an artist and curator weighs heavily on her, and she accumulates boredom, frustration and resentment towards her husband, who is always absent on business trips and invariably condescending to her complaints.

I spend my life in a dark room. I am wasting the most productive years of my life in unproductive submissive waiting, she laments during one of the many blank hours waiting for her hyperactive offspring to fall asleep.

But one morning he begins to notice physical changes in his body. A strand of coarse hair has grown on the back of his neck. Her teeth are more pointy and sharp. Four nipples protrude from her abdomen and a bulge grows at the base of her spine, like a vestigial tail that feels the happy urge to wag.

Rachel Yoder’s literary debut has echoes of Kafka’s metamorphosisbut his main character lives his transformation with a joyful curiosity.

As the hair covers his body, the connection with his animal self, uninhibited and wild, grows. The ordeal that before the prospect of an afternoon in the park meant to him, is now a horizon of games. She, oblivious to what they will say, trots with her puppy through the bushes, throwing sticks at each other, licking each other’s faces and making croquettes in the grass.

canine distills humor, social criticism and accurately points to the darkest and most lonely parts of motherhood.

The result shares playful rebellion with Maurice Sendak’s children’s classic Where the Wild Things Are, but here the one who roars and flees from being fed up is the mother, in a liberating cry that will be shared by many readers.