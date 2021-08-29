“Exempted” from quarantine Nicole Kidman becomes a case

Hong Kong authorities have released her from isolation for three weeks The actress is shooting a series for Amazon, anger explodes on social media

HONG KONG. Are the rules the same for everyone? Not if your name is Nicole Kidman. The appearance of the Australian actress in Honk Kong has become a hot social case because the local authorities would have “dispensed” her from the very strict anti-Covid rules for those arriving from abroad.

Kidman was spotted yesterday on set in Hong Kong’s Mongkok market shooting scenes of ‘Expats’, the Amazon Prime series about the lives of wealthy expats (of which Kidman is also an executive producer), inspired by a book by 2016 by Janice YK Lee on the golden lives of three American women in the city.

Kidman was heavily criticized upon her arrival in the former British colony because she skipped the rules that provide for arrivals from high-risk countries to be quarantined in hotels for 21 days and one of seven days from low-risk countries, always in the hotel. followed by the observation week. Hong Kong’s decision to grant the Hollywood star exemption from quarantine has sparked anger on social media and beyond, considering that the city boasts some of the strictest measures in the world, recently tightened.

Hong Kong’s Bureau of Trade and Economic Development confirmed that the 54-year-old Australian actress and crew were granted exemptions “to perform designated professional work”. In this case, the beneficiaries are required to undergo three Covid tests in the two weeks following arrival.

City tabloids have closely followed the actress’s appearances in Hong Kong since she landed on a private jet from Australia last Thursday, including shopping and filming in the Sai Wan district.