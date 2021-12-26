Exemption and new coach | Decisive hours in Serie A

Decisive hours in Serie A for the change of the bench, the exemption and the arrival of the new coach are ready

The exemption has already been decided: Thiago Motta should leave it Spice in the next days. The victory with Naples it does not seem to be enough for the club, which has been planning the change of bench for some time. Marco’s profile remains on pole Giampaolo.

Marco Giampaolo, with whom contacts have already been initiated, reports ‘SportMediaset’, is discussing with the sporting director Roberto Pecini. The final decision is expected in the next few hours, immediately after the holiday season. The former Milan already last summer, as well as German (then finished at Leipzig), had declined the proposal; now, on the other hand, he has declared himself available for any signature.

READ ALSO >>> Chaos Salernitana, Serie A and Serie B upset | How tournaments change

Transfer market Spezia, via Thiago Motta: decisive hours for Giampaolo

Despite the victory of Naples, therefore, to the Spice you keep thinking about the new coach. The experience of Thiago Motta seems to be at the end of the credits after alternating and difficult months, also from the point of view of relations first with the team and now with the club.

READ ALSO >>> In the case of capital gains, the Gdf in the offices of Inter and the Lega Serie A

After some disappointing experiences, for his part, Giampaolo now seems ready to return to the bench. In the event of no agreement with him, the candidacy of Maran. With 16 points scored in the first 19 games, Spezia currently are in 17th place in the standings, plus 5 points from the relegation zone.