Exemption from Price Assurance, except for the Facade Bonus • Carlo Pagliai • urban planner

Maneuver L. 234/2021 has extended the obligation of a compliance visa and price fairness assertion to building bonuses other than Superbonus 110, providing for some exclusions with respect to Legislative Decree 157/2021 “anti-fraud”.

We are talking about the procedural fulfillment it has become essential to obtain the credit transfer and discount on the invoice for “minor” building bonuses other than Superbonus 110.

In fact, it was repealed and simultaneously translated into Law 234/2021, thus maintaining the changes already initiated in Decree Law 34/2020 (Law 77/2020).

Type of building bonuses subject to obligation asseveration appropriateness and visa

The coordinated version of art. 121 paragraph 1-ter of the Relaunch Decree maintains theobligation to certify price fairness and Visa of conformity on all minor bonuses, which are listed in article 121 paragraph 2:

Restructuring Bonus 50% (letters a, bed art. 16-bis paragraph 1 DPR 917/86)

Ecobonus 50-65% article 14 DL 63/2013;

Ordinary Sismabonus 50-70-75-80-85% art. 16 DL 63/2013 from paragraphs 1-bis to 1-septies;

Facades Bonus 60% art. 1 c.219-2020 Law 160/2019;

Photovoltaic Bonus 50% lett. h c.1 art. 16-bis of Presidential Decree 917/86

Refill column bonus 50% art. 16-ter DL 63/2013

Bonus Architectural Barriers 75% (new) art. 119-ter DL 34/2020

Meanwhile, I state that the costs to draw up thereprice fairness deduction and compliance visa in minor building bonuses are deductible (article 121 paragraph 2 letter b of Legislative Decree 34/2020, modified by Law 234/2021).

Therefore, this possibility, already foreseen for the same obligations prescribed for Superbonus 110, has been extended, as seems right to me.

When can the Price Fairness Assurance and Compliance Visa be avoided?

The exclusions from the obligation can be found in the Legislative Decree 34/2020 art. 121 c.1-ter letter b), modified by Law 234/21:

b) the qualified technicians certify the appropriateness of the expenses incurred in accordance with the provisions of article 119, paragraph 13-bis. The deductible expenses for the interventions referred to in paragraph 2 also include those incurred for the issue of the compliance visa, the certifications and the sworn statements referred to in this paragraph, on the basis of the rate provided for by the individual tax deductions due in relation to the aforementioned interventions. The provisions referred to in this paragraph do not apply to works already classified as free construction activities pursuant to article 6 of the consolidated text of the legislative and regulatory provisions on construction, referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic June 6, 2001, no. . 380, of the decree of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of 2 March 2018, published in the Official Gazette no. 81 of 7 April 2018, or regional legislation, and to interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros, carried out on the individual real estate units or on the common parts of the building, with the exception of the interventions referred to in Article 1, paragraph 219 , of the law of 27 December 2019, n. 160;

From this new provision it emerges that the visa and compliance obligation visa for compliance and price sworn translations does not apply to interventions:

classified as Free Building activity under

– article 6 of Presidential Decree 380/01;

– of the glossary DM MIT 2 March 2018;

– regional regulations;

Facade bonus remains mandatory Visa and Asseveration fair prices

As the sentence in the aforementioned letter b) paragraph 2 art. 121 DL 34/2020, I believe it should be read as composed of two distinct categories of works (and not as a double condition), namely 1: Free Building (without a qualification) and 2: those subject to a qualification under the 10,000 euro amount . In fact, the position of commas and “e” can give rise to different interpretations. Are “and” to be considered conjunctive or disjunctive?

Furthermore, I believe that my interpretation (the most restrictive) is consistent with the spirit of the former Anti-Fraud Decree 157/2021, because as a whole it contains the mechanism of “double exclusion” of the visa requirement and asseveration towards the 60% Facade Bonus (year 2022). Otherwise by applying different interpretations, the purpose of the initial Anti-fraud would lose sense.

In fact, we first have the exclusion for those two distinct / disjoint categories of works (free construction and works of less than 10,000 euros), from which the Facade Bonus is then excluded.

I believe this interpretation makes sense and is consistent with the aims set by the Anti-fraud; also because if we want to hypothesize the connection / association of the Facade Bonus even to only one of the two categories, there is the risk that a sub-category of Facades Bonus (or perhaps all of them, in certain cases) may escape the obligation of a Conformity Visa and Certification price fairness.

What sense would it have made to put all the related construction industries in the application doubts of Legislative Decree 157/2021, if now it was intended to exclude from the visa and sworn certification in whole or in part the Facades Bonus, precisely the most vulnerable and preferred by the “fraudsters”?

Useful tips

A new wave of Circulars, FAQs and questions will certainly be awaited; while waiting, I believe it is advisable to adopt the prudent line, that is the more restrictive one that I highlighted in the previous points.

Because otherwise, the incorrect classification of the building intervention category can make you liable for the revocation or forfeiture of the various tax benefits pursuant to art. 49 Presidential Decree 380/01.

