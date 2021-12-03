exemptions, everything you did not know – Libero Quotidiano





Tax time, car stamp time, the tax linked to the possession of the car registered with the Pra, the public automobile register, the hateful tax that must be paid every year, regardless of whether or not your vehicle is used. But maybe you don’t know that not all cars are subject to this type of tax: some are only for a set period and others, on the contrary, benefit from a total exemption.





It starts with electric cars, which do not pay road tax, even if not indefinitely: the exemption in fact lasts five years. In any case, at the end of this period the tax to be paid is decidedly lower than that set for petrol, diesel and gas cars. Motorcycles and mopeds, on the other hand, will have to pay the entire tax. The tax differs from region to region, since, as Corriere della Sera specifies, since 1999 these entities have been delegated by the State to manage vehicle taxes.

And for example Piedmont turns out to be a very flexible region regarding the payment of the car taxIn fact, the exemptions concern Euro 6 or higher cars, as well as electric cars, methane gas, liquefied petroleum gas, or exclusively natural gas or LPG of construction. Then the chapter of dual-fuel cars with system installed at the origin: the exemption from paying the car tax lasts five years, the same for electric cars.





In Lombardy, indefinite exemption for hydrogen cars. It’s still, there is an incentive of 90 euros for those who demolish polluting vehicles. The traffic tax is guaranteed for three years when the polluting vehicles are replaced with Euro 5 and 6 petrol, dual-fuel or hybrid cars. Finally, there is a 50% discount, in the absence of scrapping, if the hybrid car is registered after 1 January 2019.

The very last chapter is what it’s about vintage cars, that is, those who are over thirty years old, who do not pay road tax but only the road tax ranging from 25.82 to 31.24 euros. The same kind of considerations apply to mopeds. Finally, vehicles between twenty and twenty-nine years old: the car tax is paid in half, provided that the certificate of historical relevance has been obtained.



