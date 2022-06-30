Exercise 2021-22 saved and more ‘levers’ in July to sign

The FC Barcelona preferred to refer to a brief statement with written statements without video of them or photographs of the signing of the agreement with Sixth St., which will allow it not to close a third year in a row with losses, which could have amounted to around 160 million euros. The Barça club will receive 207 kilos in cash with a capital gain of 267 after not being able to meet the 765 million billing budget approved at the Assembly on 17 October during the season that ends on June 30. Until well into the month of July, once the accounts have been audited, the final surplus figure for the second year closed by the Board of Directors will not be announced. Joan Laporta in his second term.

According to the club’s plans, the goal of reversing the negative net worth, which was at 540 ‘kilos’ after last season, will be accompanied in July by the activation of other ‘levers’. The goal is to end up earning some 600 million in total regardless of possible player sales and salary savings (also with cuts with the current players) that allow, then yes, to have the desired ‘fair-play’ to register signings in The league before the Championship kicks off on August 13.

The next thing can be 15% of TV rights of the maximum Spanish competition to sell after receiving the OK of the Assembly on June 16 to reach up to 25%. The Barça economic vice-president, Edward Romeutold the compromising partners that the chosen scheme would be “sell each 10% for a minimum of 200 million for 25 years.”

The club is also working on the sale of a maximum 49.9% of Barça Licensing and Merchandising and the same percentage of Barca Studios. One or both ‘levers’ may also be activated in the coming weeks with the consequent income already assured to face the 2022-23 financial year with a lot of air while waiting to also close the sponsorship of the sleeve of the shirt with WhiteBIT, an exchange platform for cryptocurrencies with origin in Ukraine, as a favorite, as MD advanced.

Key Capital, in Super League code

The agreement with Sixth St.chosen by the Barca among seven other offers to acquire 10% of LaLiga’s TV rights for 25 years in exchange for 207 million euros, it is far from the project LaLiga-Impulse for which the club would have entered 275 million CVC for 50 years with the consequent renunciation of super league European. However, Barça is still immersed in the project together with real Madrid and the Juventus. Another sample was provided by Chain BE in ‘Què t’hi jugues’ when reporting that Key Capital Partnersan investment firm promoting the super league with J. P. Morganrecommended to Sixth Capital associate with him FC Barcelona.

read also