Exercise a support to improve emotional health and especially in depression – Prensa Libre

If one or more of these signs persist for two weeks or more, the individual needs to seek immediate medical help.

Depression is a disease that affects people in their way of thinking and the behavior of a person. Among its most important symptoms are anxiety, a feeling of sadness and continuous tiredness, lack of appetite, difficulty concentrating, feelings of guilt, loss of sleep and pleasure in activities of interest, and irritability.

Some people who are going through depression may think about hurting themselves or committing suicide. In case they present any of these two signs, it is also very important that the patient go to a specialist.

According to a study published last October in the journal The Lancet, the covid-19 pandemic caused nearly 53 million additional cases of depression; that is, they increased by 28 percent. Anxiety cases also grew by 26 percent, during the year 2020; in both conditions, young people were the most affected.

Help

“Time is crucial when a person shows signs of depression. The faster she is physically and psychologically evaluated by a specialist, the less likely it is that the disease will worsen and thus, she can overcome her situation in the best way”, says doctor Carlos Cano, medical manager of Pfizer Central America and the Caribbean (CAC). .

Although depression is treatable, no case is identical, so a specialist is required to evaluate each patient, according to their characteristics and symptoms, in order to prescribe the most appropriate treatment.

Psychological or psychiatric therapy, lifestyle changes, and medication (antidepressants) are usually required. Depending on the case, this will be the therapy to be followed by the patient; the support of family and friends and implementing measures to control stress, such as exercise, can help throughout this process.

The Spanish psychiatrist Pedro Sánchez comments that the person experiencing anxiety, depression or schizophrenia goes through a process of bodily inflammation, and not only at the brain level, which is related to the development of symptoms. For example, in depressive disorders, chronic fatigue appears or in states of anxiety, muscle tension and increased respiratory rate occur, among others.

The specialist also believes that the practice of physical activity is an essential option in the treatment of emotional and psychiatric situations because it improves sleep quality, reduces symptoms of depression, increases serotonin levels, improves blood flow and increases self-esteem. . It has even been linked to medication reduction.

But, it’s not just about moving. Physical activity is part of a complete follow-up that begins with the support of a specialized professional who makes the precise diagnosis, consumes the recommended doses and medications with great precision, and attends to the recommendations of the specialists regarding exercise, not only at the of physical challenges but with an objective in which they apply different techniques aimed at improving mental and psychosomatic disorders.

The instructor Juan Pablo Zelaya, promoter of the online program 60 days fit and part of the university technician in fitness management, at Galileo University, comments that we all must develop and cultivate our emotional intelligence and within this there are different issues such as empathy or social skills, but there is also self-regulation, that is, the way in which one can respond to certain emotions such as anger, anxiety and depression.

On this last point, exercise can help a lot to reduce these sensations, adds Zelaya. Chemically, it has been proven that exercise helps release endorphins, those substances that help us produce that feeling of euphoria and happiness, so stress is reduced, “says Zelaya.

Zelaya recommends starting with little time…10 minutes might not be long, but emotionally there are benefits to being consistent. “It is not the same as people signing up for gyms in January and attending for two to three hours, but by March they might no longer be attending, so those who spend the year moving, even for less time, will maintain better health, but forming a habit,” he explains.

Create a routine

Samantha Clayton, OLY, ISSA-CPT, Vice President, Global Sports Performance and Fitness, Herbalife Nutrition, explains that we are all people with our own preferences, especially when it comes to getting in shape. We all have a unique body type (unless you have an identical twin), and so we all have different needs and goals.

“For some, a 30-minute workout is perfect. Others need a longer session in the gym to achieve their fitness goals,” she expresses. The expert recommends that the amount of exercise she needs depends on her overall goal.

There are various sources that recommend 150 minutes of weekly exercise (approximately 30 minutes five times a week) for weight loss and general well-being. This is classified as moderate to vigorous physical activity.

However, let’s say your goal is to run a marathon. In this case, you would need to train much more than 30 minutes daily. If your goal is to lose weight or improve your fitness level in general, 30 minutes may be enough.

It is important that we all strive to achieve the minimum recommended amount of activity. If you think about it, 30 minutes is a relatively short time commitment and an achievable goal.

I think that while a 30-minute workout is adequate to reap the health benefits associated with exercise, you could try a longer routine.

Zelaya adds that intelligent and realistic goals will have a better result, depending on what is desired.

Clayton adds that limiting your intense training regimen to 3 or 4 days a week, allowing one or two days off is a great idea. You need to be aware and combine intense exercise regimen with proper nutrition. Learn how proteins, carbohydrates and fats influence your sports performance.

Experts also encourage people to try different exercises and ways of moving. Some will like to dance, others to walk, swim or other sports that wake up and motivate them.