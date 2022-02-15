Exercise after the Covid vaccine increases the level of antibodies

Several previous studies have already shown how physical exercise performed close to vaccination can increase the body’s antibody response. Starting from this evidence, the researchers of the Iowa State University (United States) have started a study to understand if physical activity could have the same effects also with the anti-Covid vaccine and the flu vaccine. Research, published in ScienceDirect, found that 90 minutes of cycling (mild or moderate intensity) or jogging outdoors immediately after vaccination can boost the immune response. But not only that, physical activity would also reduce the risk of having side effects caused by vaccine adjuvants (substances contained in vaccine formulations that increase their immunogenicity, i.e. determine a more powerful vaccine response). According to the researchers, exercise could become a kind of “natural and behavioral adjuvant” for vaccines against Sars-CoV-2 and other pathogens.

I study

In separate experiments, the scholars looked at the 90-minute effect of tcyclette or aerobic exercise walking / jogging outdoors performed after immunization on the serum antibody response to three different vaccines (2009 H1N1 pandemic flu, seasonal flu and Covid-19). The serum antibody is recognized as an immune correlate of the “certain” protection for influenza and “potential” for Covid-19 (studies are ongoing on Sars-CoV-2). “So – said the researchers – we expect the increase in antibodies to confer some benefit to the vaccinated”. Specifically, the researchers enrolled 16 participants for the H1N1 vaccine, 26 for the seasonal flu vaccine, and 28 who received the Pfizer Covid vaccine between March 2021 and June 2021. About half of the participants had a body mass index (BMI – Body Mass Index) which was within the parameters of overweight and obesity.

What kind of exercise the participants practiced

In the three experiments, subjects were randomly assigned to a light to moderate intensity exercise group or a no exercise control group. Within 30 minutes of receiving the vaccine, participants in the first group began the exercise session which consisted of 90 minutes of exercise bike at a perceived light to moderate intensity, or aerobic exercise walking or jogging outdoors. After a 10-minute warm-up period, the intensity and workload were adjusted to keep the heart rate in the appropriate range (between 120 and 140 beats per minute). Physical activity was practiced two or more times a week, with, on average, at least one session lasting 50 minutes or more.

The researchers took a blood draw two weeks and four weeks after immunization. In the case of the Covid vaccine, they collected a blood sample also in the week before the vaccination, and a further sample a week after the second dose of the Covid vaccine. Finally, they recorded side effects every 24 h for the first 72 h after each vaccine dose.

Exercise after the vaccine enhances the antibody response

The results of the experiments showed that subjects who performed 90 minutes of exercise after vaccination produced more antibodies over the next four weeks than participants in the sedentary group or those who continued their daily post-immunization routine. Additionally, exercise reduced the risk of having side effects after vaccination. These findings suggest that adults over 18 who exercise regularly can increase antibody response to influenza or Covid vaccine by performing a single session of light or moderate exercise after immunization. “Our preliminary results – said the professor of Kinesiology Marian Kohut, lead author of the study – they are the first to show that a specific amount of time dedicated to physical exercise can improve the body’s antibody response to the anti-Covid vaccine ”.

Shorter training does not increase antibody levels

In the study, the researchers also tested whether participants could get the same increase in antibodies with just 45 minutes of exercise right after vaccination, and found that shorter training is unable to boost the immune response. see if 60 minutes can help).

Why does physical activity improve the immune system?

What are the mechanisms by which exercise can increase the antibody response to vaccines? Second Kohut “Training increases blood and lymphatic flow, which helps circulate immune cells. And as these cells move around the body, they are more likely to detect something foreign ”. Data from the American study specifically suggested that one type of protein (called Interferon alpha) produced during exercise helps to generate specific antibodies and T cells (another important component of the immune system) against the virus. “But more research is needed – he continued Kohut – to answer the why and how. There are so many changes that happen when we exercise: metabolic, biochemical, neuroendocrine, circulatory. Hence, there is likely a combination of factors contributing to the antibody response that we have identified in our study. “

The role of alpha interferon

To investigate the potential role IFNα (Interferon alpha) may have in enhancing the exercise-related immune response, the researchers carried out another experiment in mice which showed that IFNα can have immunostimulatory effects and play a role in adjuvant activity for vaccines. The mouse model has shown, in particular, that exercise causes a significant increase in IFNα or the ability to produce higher IFNα after vaccination, so it may be a mechanism by which exercise improves the antibody response to vaccines. . “With 90 minutes of exercise – stated the researchers – we had already observed a significant increase in IFNα by human plasmacytoid dendritic cells. We know that 90 minutes of exercise in a mouse are not directly translatable to humans, but the mouse model offers the opportunity to begin identifying potential mechanisms underlying the immune response. “

Exercise can increase the effectiveness of vaccination

The results of the American study show that 90 minutes of exercise after immunization increases the antibody response several weeks after different vaccine formulations, including anti-Covid-19 vaccination. “These results – concluded the researchers – could have practical relevance for public health since the exercise paradigm is simple to implement and does not require special equipment. However, it will be essential to determine precisely how long after vaccination exercise should be practiced. physical so that we can have a real increase in the level of serum antibodies “.